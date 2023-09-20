September 20, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 263
50

Lynn L. Bergeson
Carla N. Hutton

Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.
Toxic Substances Control Act Blog

Earthjustice Files Lawsuit Seeking a Binding Timeline for EPA to Comply with TSCA Risk Evaluation Deadlines

Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Earthjustice announced on September 18, 2023, that environmental justice and health advocates have filed suit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) “for missing statutory deadlines to complete risk evaluations for 22 toxic chemicals released in high volumes in fenceline communities and found in many everyday consumer products.” Earthjustice states that “EPA initiated risk evaluations for the nearly two dozen toxic flame retardants, solvents, plasticizers, and fuel additives more than three and a half years ago but still needs to complete them. EPA’s inaction delays regulating the chemicals under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA).”

According to Earthjustice, the chemicals with overdue risk evaluations include known carcinogens and substances that can harm people’s development and reproductive systems. TSCA set statutory deadlines for EPA that passed in June and July 2023. Earthjustice asks the court to establish a binding timeline for EPA to comply with its chemical risk evaluation obligations under TSCA. Earthjustice filed the lawsuit on behalf of the Community In-Power and Development Association, Learning Disabilities Association of America, Louisiana Environmental Action Network, Sierra Club, and Texas Environmental Justice Advocacy Services.

©2023 Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.National Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 262
Lynn L. Bergeson
Lynn L. Bergeson has earned an international reputation for her deep and expansive understanding of the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA), the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA), European Union Registration, Evaluation, Authorization and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH), and especially how these regulatory programs pertain to nanotechnology, industrial biotechnology, synthetic biology, and other emerging transformative technologies.

Carla N. Hutton
Since 1996, Carla Hutton has monitored, researched, and written about regulatory and legislative issues that may potentially affect Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. (B&C®) clients.

