April 16, 2021

Volume XI, Number 106

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

April 16, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

April 15, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

April 14, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis
Article By
James A. Patton
Tina Lam
Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C.
Our Insights
Advertisement

EEOC’s Long-Awaited Opening—2019 and 2020 EEO-1 Component 1 Data Both Due in July 2021

Friday, April 16, 2021

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, on May 7, 2020, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) delayed the 2019 EEO-1 Component 1 data collection. On March 29, 2021, the EEOC announced that the 2019 and 2020 Component 1 data collection would open on Monday, April 26, 2021. This means that after one year with no filings, EEO-1 filers will need to submit data for the last two years.

Federal contractors with 50 or more employees and private employers with 100 or more employees must file Component 1, which is a collection of a company’s workforce data. Because the EEOC recognizes the pandemic is still affecting companies, the agency extended the data collection period from the usual 10 weeks to 12 weeks. Therefore, the new deadline to submit Component 1 information is Monday, July 19, 2021.

Employers can visit the EEOC’s “2019 & 2020 EEO-1 Data Collection” web page for more information and updates on Component 1, and for resources to help with their submissions once the collection period opens. The web page includes announcements and links to a “Support Center” and a “How to Submit” page. It also states that employers will be required to file and certify their 2019 EEO-1 reports before filing and certifying their 2020 EEO-1 reports. The Support Center provides a variety of helpful items, including how to report company changes affecting EEO-1 filings, a set of frequently asked questions, and numerous fact sheets. The “How to Submit” page states that employers will continue to be able to file Component 1 data by “enter[ing] data into a secure web portal directly or [by] upload[ing] data files” as they have in the past. The EEOC also indicated that the filing system “will be updated to improve usability and system functionality.”

The “How to Submit” page also notes that employers will be required to set up a user account to access the new online filing system. Interestingly, prior filers will receive the information necessary to create these new accounts via postal letter, while new filers can register through the online filing system. The use of traditional mail to provide existing filers with information needed to log into the EEO-1 filing system could raise issues as many employees are still working from home and there have been concerns about postal delivery times. The EEOC states that a new instruction booklet will be available in April 2021, but the agency does not provide a specific date of availability. While there has been no indication of any major changes to the Component 1 filing process, employers may want to review the instruction booklet to confirm there are no major changes.

Employers must file Component 1 for both 2019 and 2020 this year, so it may help to get started early to ensure the timely filing of reports.

Advertisement
© 2021, Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C., All Rights Reserved.National Law Review, Volume XI, Number 106
Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING LEGAL ANALYSIS

Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

James A. Patton
Shareholder

For 20 years, Jay has advised companies on a variety of workplace issues including preparing and enforcing non-competition agreements, dealing with complex employee leave issues, defending employment discrimination lawsuits, and providing advice on difficult workplace issues.  Jay has written extensively on Alabama’s newly amended restrictive covenant law and has enforced and defended restrictive covenant cases in state and federal courts.  Jay provides ongoing support to clients who are managing long-term, complicated leave and accommodation issues by helping them to...

jay.patton@ogletree.com
205-986-1021
www.ogletree.com
Tina Lam
Tina Lam Associate Birmingham Employment
Associate

Tina earned her J.D. and M.B.A. in May 2012 from Samford University, where she served as an Associate Editor and later as an Articles Editor for the American Journal of Trial Advocacy. She also served as Justice of Phi Alpha Delta, President of Women in Law, Associate Director of Cumberland’s Trial Advocacy Board, Lieutenant Governor of Alabama for Regional Affairs for the American Bar Association Student Division, and member of the Career Development Advisory Board. Tina also interned for the Honorable Elisabeth A. French of the Jefferson County Circuit Court.

After law...

tina.lam@ogletree.com
12057144410
www.ogletree.com
Advertisement
Advertisement