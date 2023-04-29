Elimination of Paper Documentation in Streamlined Entry Process Raises Issues for Foreign Nationals

Friday, April 28, 2023

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has been implementing “Simplified Arrival” at all airports, seaports, and most ports of entry since early 2022. The purpose is to secure and streamline the entry process. But the elimination of paper documentation is raising issues for foreign nationals.

One outcome of Simplified Arrival implementation is that CBP no longer issues paper Form I-94s. That information is entered into the I-94 online system, which means foreign nationals are not able to see the I-94 until they enter the United States, as opposed to being handed a paper Form I-94 when they interact with the CBP officer. Additionally, in August 2022, CBP started eliminating passport stamping, which is the only other immediate visual record of the entry.

Accurate entry and exist records are important and CBP does not always get it right, which creates downstream problems. Foreign nationals need to document their correct entries and exits for, among other things:

Tax residence purposes

H and L time recapture

Proving L intermittent status

Proving maintenance of status

Avoiding 3-and-10-year bars that result from unlawful presence

Documenting changes of status

Proving naturalization eligibility

The elimination of passport stamps may be particularly impactful to permanent residents tracking time in the United States to become eligible for U.S. citizenship, because their entries and exits are not documented in the I-94 system.

Because the I-94 website is not always accurate and may not be available in the case of permanent residents, foreign nationals need back-up plans. Consider the following: