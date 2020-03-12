Employer Alert: President Trump orders Ban on Travelers from Europe starting Friday, March 13

Thursday, March 12, 2020

On Wednesday, March 11, 2020, President Trump signed an Order that prohibits foreign nationals from traveling to the U.S. if they have the have been physically in the European countries making up the Schengen area within the 14 days prior to departure. These countries include: Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Leichtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. It should be noted that the United Kingdom is currently excluded from the list of countries. The ban will take effect on Friday, March 13, at 11:59 P.M EDT.

Exceptions to the travel ban include: U.S. Citizens, U.S. Permanent Residents (LPR), and Spouses of U.S. Citizens and LPRs. However, they may be subject to additional screening upon arrival. Additional exceptions are included in the Proclamation, and we encourage anyone who is or has been present in the Schengen area in the previous 14 days and needs to return to the U.S. to read the Proclamation carefully to determine the applicability of the exceptions and restrictions. Travelers should contact their airline regarding return to the U.S. Those planning to return to the U.S. must be traveling on a flight that departs before 11:59 P.M. EDT on Friday.

Companies with foreign workers based in the U.S. who may be traveling overseas should take action immediately to assess the legal status of the workers and determine if emergency relocation back to the U.S. is needed. Those returning from overseas should be advised to expect additional screening upon re-entry, and if necessary, heightened monitoring or quarantine for a period of at least 14 days after re-entry.