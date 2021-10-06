Employment Law This Week: Preparing for Biden’s Vaccine Mandate, Mandate Pushback Begins, NLRA’s Reach Expected to Expand [VIDEO]

Wednesday, October 6, 2021

As featured in #WorkforceWednesday: This week, we look at the COVID-19 vaccination requirements for federal contractors and how the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) is creating a more expansive view of the employment relationship.

Employers Prepare for Biden’s Expansive Vaccine Mandate

The full impact of President Biden’s COVID-19 action plan is sinking in for employers. The Safer Federal Workforce Task Force released guidance for federal contractors and subcontractors requiring vaccinations for most employees of federal contractors by December 8.

Vaccine Mandate Pushback Begins

The vaccine mandates initiated by President Biden are already seeing court challenges. Federal workers filed a lawsuit September 23, and more challenges are expected as the new federal requirements may conflict with some state laws. At least 24 state attorneys general have announced their intent to sue in anticipation of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s Emergency Temporary Standard.

Reach of NLRA Could Soon Expand

The NLRB is beginning to show the impact of the Biden administration’s more expansive view of the employment relationship under the National Labor Relations Act.