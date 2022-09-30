September 30, 2022

September 30, 2022

September 29, 2022

September 28, 2022

Steven L. Young

Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker LLP
Employment Tip of the Month – October 2022

Friday, September 30, 2022

Q.  Do I need to investigate a discrimination or harassment claim by a former employee?

A.  Yes. All discrimination and harassment claims must be investigated to determine if there is a need for a corrective action to address a current workplace violation or prevent a future one. A failure to investigate could adversely affect a company’s ability to defend itself in a future lawsuit, and in some states the failure to conduct an investigation could create grounds for an additional cause of action to be brought against the company. 

