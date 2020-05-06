May 6, 2020

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image

May 06, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

May 05, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

May 04, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

May 03, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis
Article By
Thomas R. Burton, III
Sahir Surmeli
Mintz
Energy & Sustainability Matters

Energy & Sustainability M&A Activity – May 2020

Wednesday, May 6, 2020

Recent M&A Activity:

  • April 1, 2020: Avalon merged with RedT Energy to form Invinity Energy Systems for an undisclosed sum.

  • April 1, 2020: Dome AB, Inc. (Illinois Basin Unit), a subsidiary of Dome Energy, was acquired by MAHA Energy for $4 million. The acquisition continues MAHA’s strategy of growing through acquisitions in order to provide added value for shareholders.

  • April 1, 2020: Ozark Gas Transmission, a subsidiary of Enbridge, was acquired by Black Bear Transmission, a portfolio company of Basalt Infrastructure Partners, for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition will expand Black Bear’s asset base of natural gas pipelines serving utilities and other end user customers across the southeastern United States.

  • April 2, 2020: Emerson acquired American Governor Company, a hydroelectric technology and services provider, for an undisclosed amount, expanding Emerson’s presence in the renewable energy and power sectors.

  • April 20, 2020: Southwest Transport, a subsidiary of Martin Eagle, was acquired by U.S. Venture for an undisclosed amount.

  • April 22, 2020: The American Council on Renewable Energy acquired the Wind Solar Alliance for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, the organization will build on its efforts to increase renewable energy and advance the nation’s electric grid, uniting and strengthening the renewable sector.

*Source: PitchBook

©1994-2020 Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo, P.C. All Rights Reserved.

TRENDING LEGAL ANALYSIS

About this Author

Member / Chair, Energy & Sustainability Practice
Thomas R. Burton, III
Member

Tom Burton’s zeal for innovation and passion for energy and sustainability have shaped the clean energy industry. He created one of the nation’s first clean energy legal practices. Clients ranging from investors to entrepreneurs to Fortune 100 companies rely on him for creative and strategic legal solutions, and he has completed hundreds of venture capital and private equity financings, mergers and acquisitions, and IPOs. He guides the industry’s next generation of leaders through active involvement with start-up organizations and accelerators. The Northeast Clean Energy Council recognized...

TRBurton@mintz.com
617-348-3097
www.mintz.com
www.mintz.com/energysustainabilityviewpoints
Sahir Surmeli
Sahir Surmeli Energy & Sustainability Attorney Mintz Levin
Member

Sa is a highly skilled and versatile business counselor who advises companies, boards, entrepreneurs, investment banks and venture and private equity investors, as they build and grow companies. He handles public offerings, 144A and private financings, acquisitions, joint ventures and strategic partnerships. Sa guides public and private companies and investors, primarily in the energy and sustainability, technology, materials science, hospitality, retail and life sciences industries. Known as a problem-solver, Sa executes transactions with creative structures to address new opportunities in finance and development of new markets by clients in partnership with global corporations. He also helps entrepreneurs secure financing, commercial agreements and partnerships.

Sahir represents emerging growth and established energy technology, information technology, life sciences and retail companies, investors and investment banks in public offerings, 144A offerings and other private financings, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures and strategic partnerships. Sa is listed among the Top 100 Cleantech & Renewables Lawyers by Euromoney’s LMG Cleantech & Renewable Energy. He was also named a Massachusetts Super Lawyer in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017.

Sa is a senior member of the firm’s Securities Practice Group and Technology Practice Group and serves as Co-chair of the firm's Energy & Sustainability Practice. The firm’s Energy & Sustainability Practice has completed more than 500 transactions across energy sectors totaling over $8.5 billion since 2006. Serving more than 250 clients, spanning the ecosystem from emerging companies to large corporations, venture capital and private equity funds, investment banks, project developers, and family offices, the firm is recognized nationally as a leading law firm in the space.

Sa has worked on a wide variety of capital-raising projects, including equity, debt, syndicated loan, strategic investment and structured finance offerings, with aggregate proceeds of more than $10.6 billion. He has extensive experience in corporate finance and securities law as well as mergers and acquisitions. Sa represents issuers, underwriters, initial purchasers, and placement agents in public and private equity offerings, debt offerings (particularly high-yield, but also investment grade), bank financings, leveraged buyouts, securitizations, and related transactions as well as private equity funds in leveraged buyouts. He is also a key contributor to MintzEdge, an online resource for entrepreneurs that includes useful tools and information for starting and growing a company.

Sa has an MBA in corporate finance and focuses on adding value in complex financing structures and helping younger companies navigate the challenges of the public and private markets. He handles projects in a broad range of sectors, including energy and clean technology, information technology, telecommunications, materials technology, biotech, aerospace, semiconductor, retail and hospitality. He also has extensive international experience — he previously practiced in New York, Tokyo, and Hong Kong and now works from the Boston office of Mintz. He has represented clients in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, Korea, the Netherlands, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and elsewhere.

SSurmeli@mintz.com
617-348-3013
www.mintz.com
www.mintz.com/energysustainabilityviewpoints