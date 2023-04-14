April 14, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 104
April 14, 2023

Article By

Ann D. Navaro
Sara M. Burgin
Daniel J. Pope

Bracewell LLP
Bracewell Blog

Environmental Essentials: Updates on Waters of the United States

Friday, April 14, 2023

 

 

Ann NavaroSara Burgin, and Daniel Pope discussed the latest developments regarding litigation over regulations defining the jurisdiction of the Clean Water Act. Ann, Sara, and Daniel shared insights from recent court decisions and pending litigation over the Biden Administration’s definition of the phrase “Waters of the United States,” including how agencies may adapt to changing regulatory definitions. They also discussed key implications of these changes for pending projects and what’s around the bend for WOTUS in 2023.

© 2023 Bracewell LLPNational Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 104
Ann Navaro, Bracelwell Law Firm, Washington DC, Environmental and Litigation Law Attorney
Ann D. Navaro
Partner

Ann Navaro advises on and litigates under the federal laws and policies governing natural resources and the environment. After more than 25 years as a top litigator and policy adviser to the federal government, Ann brings exceptional insight and acumen to clients seeking to build infrastructure, produce valuable natural resources, or improve government policies and programs affecting their businesses. She has held senior legal and policy positions at the US Army Corps of Engineers and the US Department of the Interior, including most recently as Counselor to the...

[email protected]
202-828-5811
bracewell.com
Sara M. Burgin
Sara M. Burgin, Bracewell, Environmental Compliance Lawyer, Water Quality Issues Attorney
Partner

Sara provides counsel to clients on environmental issues, particularly on issues related to water. She advises on permitting, compliance and enforcement matters in association with onshore and offshore wastewater and storm water discharges; issues relating to surface water and ground water rights; water contracts; Spill Prevention Control and Countermeasures (SPCC) plan requirements and applicability issues; Clean Water Act (CWA) jurisdiction; issues associated with public water systems at industrial facilities; and dredge and fill permit requirements.

...
[email protected]
512.494.3654
www.bracewell.com
Daniel J. Pope
Daniel Pope Energy Environmental Attorney
Associate

Daniel Pope provides environmental permitting and regulatory assistance to industrial companies, particularly in the energy sector. He also helps in the defense of environmental enforcement actions and advises on the environmental aspects of transactional matters.

Prior to joining Bracewell, Daniel served in the Office of the Attorney General of Texas as an intern in the Civil Medicaid Fraud Division, and eventually as a law clerk in the Special Litigation Division. He also served as a judicial assistant for The Honorable Fred Biery, Judge to the US District Court for the Western...

[email protected]
512.494.3675
bracewell.com