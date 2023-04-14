Environmental Essentials: Updates on Waters of the United States
Ann Navaro, Sara Burgin, and Daniel Pope discussed the latest developments regarding litigation over regulations defining the jurisdiction of the Clean Water Act. Ann, Sara, and Daniel shared insights from recent court decisions and pending litigation over the Biden Administration’s definition of the phrase “Waters of the United States,” including how agencies may adapt to changing regulatory definitions. They also discussed key implications of these changes for pending projects and what’s around the bend for WOTUS in 2023.