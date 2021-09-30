September 30, 2021

Volume XI, Number 273

 



Rachel B. Goldman
Seth D. DuCharme

Bracewell LLP
Bracewell Blog

Environmental Justice: DOJ Enforcement Priorities [VIDEO]

Thursday, September 30, 2021

Bracewell welcomed Matt Silverman, Chief of Environmental Litigation in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York (EDNY), and leader of EDNY’s recently announced Environmental Justice Team, for a conversation about the statutes, principles and priorities that guide the new administration’s directive to prioritize environmental law enforcement and Environmental Justice. According to a recent press release, Matt’s Team was created in recognition of the directive in Executive Order 14008, which mandates that “[a]gencies shall make achieving environmental justice part of their missions by developing programs, policies, and activities to address the disproportionately high and adverse human health, environmental, climate-related and other cumulative impacts on disadvantaged communities, as well as the accompanying economic challenges of such impacts.” 

 

© 2021 Bracewell LLP
National Law Review, Volume XI, Number 273
