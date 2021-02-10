Environmental Justice Under the Biden Administration [VIDEO]

Anna Burhop assists clients with effective participation in the legislative and regulatory processes. She advocates on behalf of clients in the energy, environmental and natural resources industries.

Before joining Bracewell, Anna was the environment director of regulatory and technical affairs at the American Chemistry Council, where she provided Clean Air Act policy and technical support on issues impacting the chemical manufacturing industry. She also previously served on the U.S. Senate Committee on Environmental and Public Works, developing policy and oversight strategy...