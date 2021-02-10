February 10, 2021

Volume XI, Number 41

 

Anna Burhop
Jason B. Hutt
Whit Swift
Bracewell LLP
Energy Legal Blog
Environmental Justice Under the Biden Administration [VIDEO]

Tuesday, February 9, 2021

On January 27th, President Biden formalized multiple campaign pledges to bolster the role of Environmental Justice across the government. Those include creating a White House Environmental Justice Interagency Council and a White House Environmental Justice Advisory Council to address “current and historical environmental injustices,” and a “Justice40 Initiative” meant to ensure that 40 percent of the overall benefits of relevant federal investments go to disadvantaged communities. Further, the order will boost EJ enforcement “through new or strengthened offices” at EPA, the Justice Department and the Department of Health and Human Services. To measure progress, President Biden’s Executive Order also creates a Climate and Environmental Justice Screening Tool, building off EPA’s EJSCREEN tool to collect and provide the data to support these mandates.

Anna Burhop Attorney Energy Regulations Lawyer Bracewell LLP
Anna Burhop
Principal

Anna Burhop assists clients with effective participation in the legislative and regulatory processes. She advocates on behalf of clients in the energy, environmental and natural resources industries. 

Before joining Bracewell, Anna was the environment director of regulatory and technical affairs at the American Chemistry Council, where she provided Clean Air Act policy and technical support on issues impacting the chemical manufacturing industry. She also previously served on the U.S. Senate Committee on Environmental and Public Works, developing policy and oversight strategy...

Jason B. Hutt
Jason Hutt, Environmental Attorney, Bracewell law firm
Partner

Jason Hutt, head of the firm’s Environmental and Natural Resources practice, advises energy companies, manufacturers, project developers, investor groups and financial institutions about environmental risks and liabilities associated with incident response, regulatory compliance, project development, congressional and internal investigations and corporate transactions. He also assists in the defense of administrative, civil and criminal proceedings involving environmental enforcement agencies at the federal and state levels. Jason counsels clients on current and upcoming...

Whit Swift
Whit Swift, Bracewell Law Firm, Environmental Strategies Attorney
Partner

Whit advises industrial companies on state and federal air quality permitting and regulations, such as Title V operating permit matters and state and federal new source review permitting. He represents clients in environmental litigation matters and has contested permit matters before the Texas State office of Administrative Hearings.

He has experience assisting major manufacturing, energy, chemical, and petrochemical companies to develop and implement state and federal preconstruction and operating strategies, and provided counsel on compliance...

