Environmental Justice Under the Biden Administration [VIDEO]
On January 27th, President Biden formalized multiple campaign pledges to bolster the role of Environmental Justice across the government. Those include creating a White House Environmental Justice Interagency Council and a White House Environmental Justice Advisory Council to address “current and historical environmental injustices,” and a “Justice40 Initiative” meant to ensure that 40 percent of the overall benefits of relevant federal investments go to disadvantaged communities. Further, the order will boost EJ enforcement “through new or strengthened offices” at EPA, the Justice Department and the Department of Health and Human Services. To measure progress, President Biden’s Executive Order also creates a Climate and Environmental Justice Screening Tool, building off EPA’s EJSCREEN tool to collect and provide the data to support these mandates.