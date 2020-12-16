Environmental Justice: What to Expect Under the Biden-Harris Administration and Insights from Carlos Brown of Dominion Energy [PODCAST]

Wednesday, December 16, 2020

In this episode of The Environmental Law Podcast, Beveridge & Diamond principal and Environmental Justice (EJ) practice co-chair Julius Redd leads a two-part discussion on EJ.

In Part One, Julius and Stacey Halliday (Independent Consultant for Beveridge & Diamond) discuss what we might expect from the Biden-Harris Administration regarding environmental justice.

In Part Two, Julius welcomes Carlos Brown (Senior Vice President, General Counsel, and Chief Compliance Officer at Dominion Energy) to the podcast. He discusses Dominion’s involvement in the National Environmental Justice Conference and the importance of incorporating EJ into corporate governance and operations.

“Is there a way to find a balance to assure [Black and Brown] communities that you’re not trading off your health and your welfare and the quality of the air that you breathe or the quality of the water that you drink for your economic future? Is there a way to come to some terms there that you can assure those communities that the processes and investments in environmental protections that the industry will invest in those communities will be no worse—and in some cases better—than what you would find if you placed those facilities in non-minority communities. There has to be space for that conversation.”

—Carlos Brown, Dominion Energy