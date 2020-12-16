December 16, 2020

Volume X, Number 351

 

Julius M. Redd
Julius M. Redd
Beveridge & Diamond PC
Client Alert--Beveridge and Diamond
Environmental Justice: What to Expect Under the Biden-Harris Administration and Insights from Carlos Brown of Dominion Energy [PODCAST]

Wednesday, December 16, 2020

In this episode of The Environmental Law Podcast, Beveridge & Diamond principal and Environmental Justice (EJ) practice co-chair Julius Redd leads a two-part discussion on EJ.

In Part One, Julius and Stacey Halliday (Independent Consultant for Beveridge & Diamond) discuss what we might expect from the Biden-Harris Administration regarding environmental justice.

In Part Two, Julius welcomes Carlos Brown (Senior Vice President, General Counsel, and Chief Compliance Officer at Dominion Energy) to the podcast. He discusses Dominion’s involvement in the National Environmental Justice Conference and the importance of incorporating EJ into corporate governance and operations.

“Is there a way to find a balance to assure [Black and Brown] communities that you’re not trading off your health and your welfare and the quality of the air that you breathe or the quality of the water that you drink for your economic future? Is there a way to come to some terms there that you can assure those communities that the processes and investments in environmental protections that the industry will invest in those communities will be no worse—and in some cases better—than what you would find if you placed those facilities in non-minority communities. There has to be space for that conversation.”

—Carlos Brown, Dominion Energy

Julius M. Redd
Beveridge & Diamond
Washington, DC
Julius M. Redd
Associate

Julius is a litigator and counselor who maintains a national practice.

He represents clients in complex matters in civil litigation and administrative regulatory proceedings arising under the Clean Water Act, the Safe Drinking Water Act, the Clean Air Act, the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA), and the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA). His ability to connect with clients and learn the intricacies of their businesses allows him to align his legal counsel with targeted actions that advance clients’ goals....

jredd@bdlaw.com
202-789-6069
www.bdlaw.com
