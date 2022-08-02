August 2, 2022

Volume XII, Number 214
Advertisement

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

August 02, 2022

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

August 01, 2022

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Madeleine Boyer
Laura L. LaValle

Beveridge & Diamond PC
News & Events

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

EPA Announces Permian Emissions Monitoring Flyovers in Texas and New Mexico

Tuesday, August 2, 2022

What?

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has announced that it is conducting helicopter flyovers of oil and gas operations in the Permian Basin to identify and pursue enforcement for unauthorized emissions of methane and volatile organic compounds (VOCs).

Who Is Affected? 

Companies with oil or gas operations in the Permian Basin in Texas or New Mexico.

What Should I Do? 

Notify operators of the possibility of EPA flyovers over your facilities. If EPA notifies your company of alleged noncompliance from one or more flyovers, determine if you have unauthorized emissions. Promptly address any noncompliance issues and respond to EPA regarding all allegations.

Background

On August 1, 2022, EPA announced that it is conducting a new round of helicopter flyovers of oil and gas operations in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico. This monitoring follows aerial surveillance that EPA conducted in that region starting in 2019. The flyovers will continue through August 15, 2022.

The helicopters are equipped with infrared cameras that detect methane and VOCs. EPA intends to use information from the flyover to detect alleged unauthorized emissions and initiate enforcement: “EPA will use several tools to address noncompliance identified through the flyovers, including EPA administrative enforcement actions and referrals to the Department of Justice. EPA’s actions to address these violations will include significant penalties, corrective actions to prevent future non-compliance, and monitoring to verify corrective actions have addressed the emissions.”

Companies should keep in mind that EPA often seeks to achieve settlements that provide more than is required by rule and then uses those settlements to benchmark new industry standards through settlements across industry. In the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision in West Virginia v. EPA, 597 U.S. __, 2022 WL 2347278 (June 30, 2022), EPA and the U.S. Department of Justice may be evaluating ways to achieve concrete greenhouse gas emissions reductions through their enforcement authority and surrogate pollutant emission reductions.

© 2022 Beveridge & Diamond PC National Law Review, Volume XII, Number 214
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Madeleine Boyer Environmental Attorney Beveridge Diamond
Madeleine Boyer
Principal

Maddie brings 25 years of experience providing strategic and solutions-oriented counseling and representation on a broad range of US and Latin American environmental, health and safety standards.

Her portfolio includes environmental regulatory counseling; audit oversight and support; supply chain and product stewardship advocacy and compliance; and high-stakes enforcement matters. Her domestic caseload currently includes air and waste matters before the US Department of Justice, the Office of the Attorney General of the State of Texas, the US Environmental...

[email protected]
512-391-8010
www.bdlaw.com
Laura L. LaValle
Laura L. LaValle Clean Air Act Attorney Beveridge & Diamond Austin, TX
Office Managing Principal

Laura's practice has focused on Clean Air Act matters for over 20 years.

Laura's air quality experience includes advising and representing entities on a broad range of permitting, compliance, and policy issues. She has represented chemical manufacturing operations, electric utilities, petroleum refineries, oil and gas pipelines and terminal facilities, alternative/renewable energy operations including solar energy projects, landfills and waste combustors, steel manufacturing facilities, mining operations, and other facility types regarding federal and state permitting and compliance...

[email protected]com
512-391-8020
www.bdlaw.com
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement