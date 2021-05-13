EPA Begins Environmental Justice Consultations on Risk Management Rulemakings for Asbestos, Part 1: Chrysotile Asbestos and PV29

Thursday, May 13, 2021

On May 12, 2021, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) began environmental justice consultations regarding the development of risk management actions under Section 6(a) of the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) for Asbestos, Part 1: Chrysotile Asbestos and Pigment Violet 29 (PV29). EPA will hold two identical consultation webinars, on June 1, 2021, and June 9, 2021. EPA states that it is offering these repeated sessions to increase opportunities for participation. Both sessions will provide an overview of the TSCA risk management requirements, the findings from the final risk evaluations, the tools available to manage the unreasonable risks from Asbestos, Part 1: Chrysotile Asbestos and PV29, and an opportunity for input on environmental justice concerns. The consultations are open to the public, and EPA is inviting national, local, and non-governmental organizations, communities, and other interested stakeholders to participate. The environmental justice consultation period end August 13, 2021.

EPA states that in addition to these environmental justice consultations, it is implementing a “robust outreach effort” on risk management that includes consultations with small businesses, state and local governments, and tribes. There will also be an open public comment period on proposed risk management actions. More information on EPA’s final risk evaluation for Asbestos, Part 1: Chrysotile Asbestos is available in our January 4, 2021, memorandum and on EPA’s final risk evaluation for PV29 in our January 25, 2021, memorandum.