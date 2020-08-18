August 18, 2020

August 17, 2020

Lynn L. Bergeson
Carla N. Hutton
Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.
Toxic Substances Control Act Blog

EPA Extends Nomination and Public Comment Periods for Candidates for Membership on TSCA SACC

Monday, August 17, 2020

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is extending the nomination and public comment periods for the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) Science Advisory Committee on Chemicals (SACC) to receive additional nominees and input on prospective candidates for membership.  EPA states that it will use public comments to assist it in selecting multiple members of SACC over the next year.  EPA anticipates appointing approximately 15 members to SACC by March 2021.  EPA notes that current members of SACC are eligible for reappointment during this period.  Therefore, the approximately 15 member appointments completed by March 2021 may include a mix of newly appointed and reappointed members.  Biographies of the candidates are available in Docket ID EPA-HQ-OPPT-2020-0135.  Comments are due September 1, 2020.

