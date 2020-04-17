EPA Holds Calls on Plan to Reduce Burden for Certain Stakeholders Subject to TSCA Fees Rule Requirements for EPA-Initiated Risk Evaluations

Friday, April 17, 2020

On April 16, 2020, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) hosted a call on its recently announced plan to reduce the burden for certain stakeholders subject to the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) fees rule requirements for EPA-initiated risk evaluations. The call covered:

How EPA’s plan to initiate a rulemaking to consider proposing exemptions to the current rule’s requirements impacts manufacturers and other businesses;



What the “No Action Assurance” means for importers of articles and producers of byproducts and impurities; and



Reporting obligations during the current comment period, which will close May 27, 2020.

EPA announced on March 25, 2020, that plans to initiate a new rulemaking process to consider proposing exemptions to the current rule’s self-identification requirements associated with EPA-initiated risk evaluations for manufacturers that:

Import the chemical substance in an article;



Produce the chemical substance as a byproduct; or



Produce or import the chemical substance as an impurity.

During the call, EPA stated that it expects to begin rulemaking in the short term with the goal of issuing a final rule by October 1, 2021. As a bridge to the final rule, EPA issued a “No Action Assurance” for these three categories of manufacturers. EPA will not pursue enforcement action against entities in these manufacturer categories for failure to self-identify under 40 C.F.R. Section 700.45(b)(5).



EPA has posted frequently asked questions (FAQ) about TSCA fees for EPA-initiated risk evaluations. The current FAQs include:

March 2020 Rulemaking Announcement and No Action Assurance

Reporting for TSCA Fees

EPA has posted the slides for the call. EPA states that it will post a transcript of the call on its website.