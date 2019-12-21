EPA Publishes Final List of 20 High-Priority Chemicals

Friday, December 20, 2019

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) published on December 20, 2019, the final list of high-priority chemicals. These chemicals will be the next 20 chemicals to undergo risk evaluation under the amended Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA). According to EPA, issuing the final list of high-priority chemicals for risk evaluation “represents the final step in the prioritization process outlined in TSCA and marks another major TSCA milestone for EPA in its efforts to ensure the safety of existing chemicals in the marketplace.” The 20 chemicals consist of seven chlorinated solvents, six phthalates, four flame retardants, formaldehyde, a fragrance additive, and a polymer precursor:

p-Dichlorobenzene; 1,2-Dichloroethane; trans-1,2- Dichloroethylene; o-Dichlorobenzene; 1,1,2-Trichloroethane; 1,2-Dichloropropane; 1,1-Dichloroethane; Dibutyl phthalate (DBP) (1,2-Benzene- dicarboxylic acid, 1,2- dibutyl ester); Butyl benzyl phthalate (BBP) - 1,2-Benzene- dicarboxylic acid, 1- butyl 2(phenylmethyl) ester; Di-ethylhexyl phthalate (DEHP) - (1,2-Benzene- dicarboxylic acid, 1,2- bis(2-ethylhexyl) ester); Di-isobutyl phthalate (DIBP) - (1,2-Benzene- dicarboxylic acid, 1,2- bis-(2methylpropyl) ester); Dicyclohexyl phthalate; 4,4'-(1-Methylethylidene)bis[2, 6-dibromophenol] (TBBPA); Tris(2-chloroethyl) phosphate (TCEP); Phosphoric acid, triphenyl ester (TPP); Ethylene dibromide; 1,3-Butadiene; 1,3,4,6,7,8-Hexahydro-4,6,6,7,8,8-hexamethylcyclopenta [g]-2-benzopyran (HHCB); Formaldehyde; and Phthalic anhydride.

More information will be available in a forthcoming memorandum