EPA Publishes Final List of Low-Priority Chemicals for Risk Evaluation under TSCA

Friday, February 21, 2020

On February 20, 2020, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) published a list of 20 chemical substances identified as low-priority for risk evaluation under the amended Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA), completing another TSCA requirement. EPA notes that a final designation as “low-priority” means that risk evaluations are not warranted at this time. EPA states that it considered reasonably available information for each chemical substance under its conditions of use as specified in TSCA. Additionally, according to EPA, these 20 low-priority chemicals are on its Safer Chemical Ingredients List, which includes chemicals that meet strict criteria for both human health and the environment. The 20 chemicals are

1-Butanol, 3-methoxy-, 1-acetate; D-gluco-Heptonic acid, sodium salt (1:1), (2.xi.)-; D-Gluconic acid; D-Gluconic acid, calcium salt (2:1); D-Gluconic acid, .delta.-lactone; D-Gluconic acid, potassium salt (1:1); D-Gluconic acid, sodium salt (1:1); Decanedioic acid, 1,10-dibutyl ester; 1-Docosanol; 1-Eicosanol; 1,2-Hexanediol; 1-Octadecanol; Propanol, [2-(2-butoxymethylethoxy)methylethoxy]-; Propanedioic acid, 1,3-diethyl ester; Propanedioic acid, 1,3-dimethyl ester; Propanol, 1(or 2)-(2-methoxymethylethoxy)-, acetate; Propanol, [(1-methyl-1,2-ethanediyl)bis(oxy)]bis-; 2-Propanol, 1,1'-oxybis-; Propanol, oxybis-; and Tetracosane, 2,6,10,15,19,23-hexamethyl-.

EPA has posted a pre-publication version of the Federal Register notice announcing the final designation of low-priority substances. As reported in our December 20, 2019, blog item, in December 2019, EPA designated 20 chemicals as high-priority under TSCA, and those chemicals are now in the risk evaluation process.