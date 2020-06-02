June 2, 2020

 

June 02, 2020

June 01, 2020

Article By
Lynn L. Bergeson
Carla N. Hutton
Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.
Toxic Substances Control Act Blog

EPA Releases Biannual Update to Public TSCA Inventory

Tuesday, June 2, 2020

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced on June 1, 2020, the availability of the latest Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) Inventory.  EPA notes that this biannual update to the public TSCA Inventory is part of its regular posting of non-confidential TSCA Inventory data.  EPA plans the next regular update of the Inventory for early 2021.  According to EPA, the Inventory contains 86,405 chemicals, of which 41,587 are active in U.S commerce.  Other updates to the TSCA Inventory include updates to commercial activity data and updated regulatory flags, such as consent orders and significant new use rules (SNUR).

Lynn L. Bergeson
Lynn L. Bergeson has earned an international reputation for her deep and expansive understanding of the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA), the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA), European Union Registration, Evaluation, Authorization and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH), and especially how these regulatory programs pertain to nanotechnology, industrial biotechnology, synthetic biology, and other emerging transformative technologies.

Carla N. Hutton
Since 1996, Carla Hutton has monitored, researched, and written about regulatory and legislative issues. She brings experience in federal, state, and international chemical regulatory and legislative issues, including green chemistry, nanotechnology, the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA), the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA), Proposition 65, and the Registration, Evaluation, Authorization and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH) program.

Ms. Hutton brings a wealth of experience and judgment to her work in federal, state, and international chemical regulatory and legislative issues, including green chemistry, nanotechnology, the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA), the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA), Proposition 65, and the Registration, Evaluation, Authorization and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH) program.

