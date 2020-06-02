EPA Releases Biannual Update to Public TSCA Inventory
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced on June 1, 2020, the availability of the latest Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) Inventory. EPA notes that this biannual update to the public TSCA Inventory is part of its regular posting of non-confidential TSCA Inventory data. EPA plans the next regular update of the Inventory for early 2021. According to EPA, the Inventory contains 86,405 chemicals, of which 41,587 are active in U.S commerce. Other updates to the TSCA Inventory include updates to commercial activity data and updated regulatory flags, such as consent orders and significant new use rules (SNUR).