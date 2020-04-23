EPA Remarks That Requirements to Notify EPA of Certain Changes to Disinfectants During COVID-19 May Be Retained

Thursday, April 23, 2020

On April 22, 2020, Assistant Administrator Alexandra Dapolito Dunn stated, on prerecorded remarks posted by the American Bar Association, that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), after the coronavirus crisis subsides, will review whether some of the current requirements to submit notifications or label amendments are necessary. Some of these requirements have been suspended as part of EPA’s efforts to hasten the process for disinfectants approved for use against SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19.

EPA modified the requirements to submit a notification or label amendment to increase quickly the number of disinfectants available to fight the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. These steps include a temporary policy EPA updated on April 14, 2020, describing situations in which manufacturers producing disinfectants for use against SARS-CoV-2 can change certain ingredients or sources of those ingredients without the normal requirement to notify EPA.

On the prerecorded remarks, Assistant Administrator Dunn stated as an example, “if a baker is changing its source of flour, we don’t need to know where it’s coming from as long as it’s the same quality and the company maintains its records.” She also remarked “dropping such ‘administrative hoops’ has helped disinfectant manufacturers get their products to market without putting public health or the environment at risk.”

EPA will proceed with formal rulemaking or another process if EPA decides to modify the requirements to keep the flexibility currently used during the COVID-19 crisis.