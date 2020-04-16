April 16, 2020

 

April 16, 2020

April 15, 2020

April 14, 2020

Lynn L. Bergeson
Carla N. Hutton
Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.
Toxic Substances Control Act Blog

EPA’s OCSPP Will Host Webinars on Federal Opportunities in Research Triangle Park

Thursday, April 16, 2020

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention (OCSPP) is hosting the following webinars to educate scientists on the more than 30 federal opportunities available in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina:

Webinar participants will learn about OCSPP’s role in protecting human health and the environment, OCSPP’s newly formed worksite located in Research Triangle Park, and the more than 30 scientific positions for which OCSPP is recruiting.  The webinar will also cover finding and applying to EPA jobs, creating profiles and saving searches on USAJobs, education and transcripts requirements for scientific positions, and the federal general schedule (GS) pay scale, benefits, and retirement.

Carla N. Hutton
