EPA Will Hold ECHO Webinar on February 18, 2020

Wednesday, January 22, 2020

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will hold its next Enforcement and Compliance History Online (ECHO) webinar on February 18, 2020, at 1:30-2:30 PM (EST). The webinar will provide an overview of the data in ECHO and guide users through using the site to answer environmental compliance and enforcement questions. EPA states that the focus of this session will be a collection of short, step-by-step demonstrations geared toward new and infrequent users. EPA will demonstrate the capabilities of the ECHO Facility Search to answer questions such as:

How to search for a specific facility;

How to search for facilities in a community; and

How to search for facilities releasing a pollutant.

Registration is now open. ECHO video tutorials and recorded webinars are available at any time.