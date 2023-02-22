February 22, 2023

Lynn L. Bergeson
Carla N. Hutton

Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.
Toxic Substances Control Act Blog

EPA Will Hold Regional PFAS Community Engagement Sessions in February and March 2023

Wednesday, February 22, 2023

As reported in our October 19, 2021, memorandum, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) published the PFAS Strategic Roadmap in October 2021, “laying out a whole-of-agency approach” to addressing per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). As part of the Roadmap, EPA committed to engage with communities in each EPA region to understand better their experiences and challenges in addressing PFAS contamination. To help inform EPA’s ongoing work under the Roadmap, EPA plans to facilitate a series of virtual community engagement sessions in 2023 for each of EPA’s ten regions. EPA states that it also plans to hold a session specifically designed to hear from its Tribal partners. The engagement sessions will provide opportunities for communities to share feedback directly with EPA regional and PFAS Council leaders to inform the implementation of the actions described in the Roadmap. Registration is now open for the following regional PFAS Community Engagement Sessions:

Registration for other regions will open soon. Stakeholders can sign up to be notified when registration for other regions is available. 

©2023 Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.National Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 53
Lynn L. Bergeson
Carla N. Hutton
