Executive Summary: Trends in Merger Investigations and Enforcement at the U.S. Antitrust Agencies: Fiscal Years 2010–2019

[i] Clearances and second requests follow transaction filings with a delay. As a result, a transaction filing toward the end of a fiscal year could be cleared or issued a second request in the next fiscal year. The government’s HSR Reports tabulate transactions, clearances, and second requests in the fiscal year in which they occur. Therefore, the “share” of transactions cleared or receiving a second request could be artificially increased by recording a clearance or second request for a transaction reported toward the end of the prior year. It could also be artificially decreased by missing a clearance or second request for a transaction reported toward the end of the current year. There is no reason to believe that one of these biases systematically dominates the other. Similarly, for any given time period, the percentage of second requests to clearances, although informative, must be interpreted with caution. Some transactions receiving second requests in the current fiscal year may have been cleared in the previous fiscal year. Further, some second requests issued during the current fiscal year could be challenged in the next fiscal year.