Securities Class Action Trend Cases - 2023 Update
From SPACs to COVID-19, several trends have appeared in core filing activity in recent years.
The data below is from Securities Class Action Filings—2023 Midyear Assessment.
SPAC
Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) filings concern companies that went public for the express purpose of acquiring an existing company in the future.
COVID-19
COVID-19 filings include allegations related to companies negatively impacted by the virus or looking to address demand for products as a result of the virus.
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency filings include blockchain or cryptocurrency companies that engaged in the sale or exchange of tokens (commonly initial coin offerings), cryptocurrency mining, cryptocurrency derivatives, or that designed blockchain-focused software.
Cannabis
Cannabis filings include companies financing, farming, distributing, or selling cannabis and cannabidiol products.
Cybersecurity
Cybersecurity filings are those in which allegations relate to data breaches or security vulnerabilities.
Banking Turbulence
Banking turbulence filings include allegations related to a series of bank failures that occurred in rapid succession in late 2022 and 2023.