Expect Significant Federal Legislation on the Behavioral Health Front

Thursday, March 3, 2022

As the country marks two years of living with COVID-19, it’s abundantly clear the diseasecaused shutdowns, closures, and social limitations have led to a significant increase in the prevalence of mental health and substance use disorders (MH/SUD). Although pandemic life continues to take its toll on communities throughout the nation, federal policymakers are responding by pivoting away from reactionary stopgap measures in favor of forward-thinking systemic changes.

Recently three federal departments (Labor, Health and Human Services (HHS) and Treasury) issued their 2022 Report to Congress, building the case for regulatory action on one of the Biden Administration’s top behavioral health priorities: to ensure that the financial requirements and treatment limitations imposed by insurers on MH/SUD benefits are no more restrictive than those that apply to medical and surgical benefits. The report indicates the Administration is concerned that insurers are not delivering the parity in care as required by the 2008 Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act – even as demand for MH/SUD treatment services spiked during the pandemic.

In addition to rulemaking that clarifies the MH/SUD parity requirements under existing law, HHS plans to issue regulations this year that would help providers treating opioid-use disorders by increasing access to extended take-home doses of methadone and permitting medication-assisted treatment through telehealth appointments.

After infusing the behavioral health care system with billions of dollars in emergency funding through the passage of the American Rescue Plan Act last year, Congress is now looking to take proactive steps to strengthen federal programs that facilitate state approaches to meeting unmet behavioral health needs. And since 2022 is an election year, federal policymakers are prioritizing non-controversial, bipartisan proposals that could be enacted during what promises to be another politically polarized year.

Specifically, there are several initiatives to watch as the year progresses: