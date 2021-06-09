Exxon Shareholders Reject Management Candidates to Elect Board Directors Focused on Climate Change

Wednesday, June 9, 2021

Today, shareholders in ExxonMobil rejected the candidates for the board of directors supported by management, and instead elected multiple directors proposed by activist investors who now have a mandate to shift ExxonMobil's business practices in response to climate change (e.g., by making investments in renewable energy, etc.).

This development reflects the new dynamic in corporate America, where companies are increasingly being held accountable for their activities with respect to climate change--not only by outside activists and government regulators, but by their own shareholders.

As businesses adapt to this changing climate, it is important to always bear in mind the multiple axes that management has to navigate--which now emphatically includes the possibility of decisive shareholder action if management is viewed as unresponsive to these concerns.