March 22, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 81
55

March 21, 2023

March 20, 2023

Spencer R. Mobley
Hallman B. Eady

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP
Financial Services Perspectives

Fannie Mae to Test Drive Ditching Title Insurance

Tuesday, March 21, 2023

In a surprising shift from its current position, Fannie Mae is expected to roll out a pilot program this spring that waives title insurance requirements for certain loans sold to Fannie Mae, according to a recent report from Politico. While the specifics of the plan have not been announced, this pilot program comes on the heels of Fannie Mae’s April 2022 announcement that it would accept attorney opinion letters in lieu of standard title insurance for certain loans. These initiatives are flowing from Fannie Mae’s Equitable Housing Finance Plan, which seeks to “advance greater equity in America’s housing finance system, its practices, and its outcomes.” Through this plan, Fannie Mae has targeted a reduction in closing costs, including “title insurance cost reduction.”

As we have long reported, triggering coverage under title insurance policies and then obtaining due benefits and payments from title insurers can be difficult. It appears that certain key mortgage industry players, including Fannie Mae, are weighing that against the added cost of the product. Title insurance companies would be wise to examine this as part of considering what coverages to provide moving forward, and how to handle claims when submitted.

The lending industry should continue to monitor these efforts and any corresponding shifts in the Fannie Mae Selling Guide.

© 2023 Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP
Spencer R. Mobley
Partner

Spencer Mobley represents financial services clients throughout the country with a focus on resolving issues arising from the enforceability of mortgage liens and note obligations and borrower-driven litigation. He regularly provides counsel to lenders, mortgage servicers, and banks to help maximize recovery and mitigate mortgage loan losses through recoupment efforts involving title insurance, closing protection letters, mortgage insurance and the exercise of mortgage lien rights.

Due to the wide and varied nature of issues bearing on the...

[email protected]
205-521-8245
www.bradley.com/
Hallman B. Eady
Partner

Hall Eady is a commercial and financial services litigator. For financial services companies, his practice includes defending against borrower and customer-driven claims, and providing advice regarding recoupment options, including lien rights, closing errors, title insurance, mortgage insurance and correspondent/broker agreements. He has served as the firm’s lead relationship attorney for several large financial services companies over the years with a focus on the delivery of consistent and high-quality legal services at competitive rates. Hall prides himself on...

[email protected]
205-521-8375
www.bradley.com