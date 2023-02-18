FCC TAKES OUT ONE EYE: An All-Hands-On-Deck Approach

Friday, February 17, 2023

Hi TCPAWorld! The Baroness here.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is once again taking steps to combat the scourge of robocalls, and this time it is targeting One Eye LLC. According to the FCC’s Enforcement Bureau, One Eye LLC has been facilitating scam robocalls, and the agency is calling on voice service providers to stop accepting traffic from the company!

This is getting serious.

This is not the first time that One Eye LLC has come to the attention of the FCC. In fact, the company is a successor to PZ/Illum Telecommunication, which received a cease-and-desist letter from the FCC in 2021. Despite claiming to have shut down PZ/Illum Telecommunication due to the FCC’s letter, One Eye LLC continued to operate and originate illegal robocalls.

The FCC’s Enforcement Bureau is now using its heightened enforcement powers, including the use of the “K4 Notice,” to encourage other providers to refrain from carrying One Eye’s traffic. The agency is also demanding that One Eye cease and desist its support for illegal robocalls. Repeat offenders like One Eye will face stiffer penalties, and the FCC will not allow serial robocallers to simply start up new companies to continue scamming American consumers.

The FCC’s Robocall Response Team, established by Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel, is an FCC staff working group dedicated to combating robocalls. The team includes enforcers, attorneys, policy makers, engineers, economists, and outreach experts, and it leverages the agency’s expertise to tackle this persistent problem.

The FCC has already achieved some notable results in the fight against robocalls, including blocking active robocall scam campaigns and issuing numerous record-breaking spoofing and robocall fines. The agency has also closed gateways used by international robocallers to reach Americans’ phones, implemented STIR/SHAKEN caller ID authentication standards to help traceback illegal calls, and improved blocking tools to protect consumers. Additionally, the FCC has signed robocall investigation partnerships with 43 states, the District of Columbia, and Guam, as well as international partnerships with Australia, Canada, Brazil, Romania, and the European Union.

The FCC’s action against One Eye LLC is just the latest example of the agency’s commitment to combatting robocalls. The agency will continue to use all of its resources and expertise to protect consumers from these calls.

As a responsible business, it is essential to take steps to prevent illegal robocalls from originating from your network. By working with a compliance team and/or attorneys (like us), can help your business stay compliant with the TCPA and related state laws.