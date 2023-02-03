February 3, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 34

49

February 03, 2023

February 02, 2023

February 01, 2023

January 31, 2023

Food and Drug Law at Keller and Heckman

Keller and Heckman LLP
The Daily Intake

FDA Announces Qualified Health Claim for Cocoa Flavanols in High Flavanol Cocoa Powder and Reduced Risk of Cardiovascular Disease

Friday, February 3, 2023

  • On February 3, FDA announced in a letter of enforcement discretion that it does not intend to object to the use of certain qualified health claims regarding the consumption of cocoa flavanols in high flavanol cocoa powder and a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease for conventional foods.  However, the qualified claim must be appropriately worded so as not to mislead consumers and other factors for the use of the claim must be met. FDA CFSAN reported on the letter here.

  • A health claim characterizes the relationship between a substance and a disease or health-related condition. FDA responded to a 2018 health claim petition submitted on behalf of Barry Callebaut AG Switzerland which requested FDA to review a qualified health claim about the relationship between the consumption of cocoa flavanols in high flavanol cocoa powder and a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease. 

  • After its review, FDA determined that there is limited scientific evidence for a qualified health claim for cocoa flavanols in high flavanol cocoa powder and a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease. Accordingly, FDA intends to exercise enforcement discretion for the following qualified health claims regarding cocoa flavanols in high flavanol cocoa powder when used in the labeling of conventional foods consistent with the letter of enforcement discretion:

    • “Cocoa flavanols in high flavanol cocoa powder may reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease, although the FDA has concluded that there is very limited scientific evidence for this claim.”

    • “Cocoa flavanols in high flavanol cocoa powder may reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease. The FDA has concluded that there is very limited scientific evidence for this claim.”

    • “Very limited scientific evidence suggests that consuming cocoa flavanols in high flavanol cocoa powder, which contains at least 4% of naturally conserved cocoa flavanols, may reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease.”

    • “Very limited scientific evidence suggests that consuming cocoa flavanols in high flavanol cocoa powder, which contains at least 4% of naturally conserved cocoa flavanols, may reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease. This product contains at least 4% of naturally conserved cocoa flavanols. See nutrition information for_____ and other nutrients.”

  • Please note that the qualified health claim only applies specifically to cocoa flavanols in high flavanol cocoa powder and foods that contain high flavanol cocoa powder.

Keller and Heckman offers global food and drug services to its clients. Our comprehensive and extensive food and drug practice is one of the largest in the world. We promote, protect, and defend products made by the spectrum of industries regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the European Commission and Member States authorities in the European Union (EU) and similar authorities throughout the world. The products we help get to market include foods, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, veterinary products, dietary supplements, and cosmetics. In addition...

