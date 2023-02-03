FDA Announces Qualified Health Claim for Cocoa Flavanols in High Flavanol Cocoa Powder and Reduced Risk of Cardiovascular Disease

On February 3, FDA announced in a letter of enforcement discretion that it does not intend to object to the use of certain qualified health claims regarding the consumption of cocoa flavanols in high flavanol cocoa powder and a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease for conventional foods. However, the qualified claim must be appropriately worded so as not to mislead consumers and other factors for the use of the claim must be met. FDA CFSAN reported on the letter here.

A health claim characterizes the relationship between a substance and a disease or health-related condition. FDA responded to a 2018 health claim petition submitted on behalf of Barry Callebaut AG Switzerland which requested FDA to review a qualified health claim about the relationship between the consumption of cocoa flavanols in high flavanol cocoa powder and a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease.

After its review, FDA determined that there is limited scientific evidence for a qualified health claim for cocoa flavanols in high flavanol cocoa powder and a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease. Accordingly, FDA intends to exercise enforcement discretion for the following qualified health claims regarding cocoa flavanols in high flavanol cocoa powder when used in the labeling of conventional foods consistent with the letter of enforcement discretion: “Cocoa flavanols in high flavanol cocoa powder may reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease, although the FDA has concluded that there is very limited scientific evidence for this claim.”

“Cocoa flavanols in high flavanol cocoa powder may reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease. The FDA has concluded that there is very limited scientific evidence for this claim.”

“Very limited scientific evidence suggests that consuming cocoa flavanols in high flavanol cocoa powder, which contains at least 4% of naturally conserved cocoa flavanols, may reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease.”

“Very limited scientific evidence suggests that consuming cocoa flavanols in high flavanol cocoa powder, which contains at least 4% of naturally conserved cocoa flavanols, may reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease. This product contains at least 4% of naturally conserved cocoa flavanols. See nutrition information for_____ and other nutrients.”