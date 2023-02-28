FDA Asked to Allow “Healthy” Claims on Coffee

As we have previously blogged, last September FDA released a proposed rule with criteria for making “healthy” claims. In the proposed rule, FDA requested “comment on the eligibility of calorie-free beverages, coffee, and tea to bear the ‘healthy’ claim.”

Responding to this request for comment, various groups within the coffee industry, including the National Coffee Association, submitted comments to FDA which made the case for allowing healthy claims on coffee products. The comments cited a body of literature which indicates that coffee consumption is associated with many health benefits including reduced risk of cardiovascular disease and cancer, among others. The comments also note that the 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans reference coffee consumption as part of a healthy dietary pattern when consumed with minimal sweeteners and/or creamers.

The American Heart Association also submitted comments which indicated its support for allowing coffee products to bear healthy claims provided that FDA is able to develop criteria which exclude coffee products which do not contribute to a healthy diet, such as those with added sugars or heavy creams.