Volume XIII, Number 59

67

Food and Drug Law at Keller and Heckman

Keller and Heckman LLP
The Daily Intake

FDA Asked to Allow “Healthy” Claims on Coffee

Tuesday, February 28, 2023

  • As we have previously blogged, last September FDA released a proposed rule with criteria for making “healthy” claims. In the proposed rule, FDA requested “comment on the eligibility of calorie-free beverages, coffee, and tea to bear the ‘healthy’ claim.”

  • Responding to this request for comment, various groups within the coffee industry, including the National Coffee Association, submitted comments to FDA which made the case for allowing healthy claims on coffee products. The comments cited a body of literature which indicates that coffee consumption is associated with many health benefits including reduced risk of cardiovascular disease and cancer, among others. The comments also note that the 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans reference coffee consumption as part of a healthy dietary pattern when consumed with minimal sweeteners and/or creamers.

  • The American Heart Association also submitted comments which indicated its support for allowing coffee products to bear healthy claims provided that FDA is able to develop criteria which exclude coffee products which do not contribute to a healthy diet, such as those with added sugars or heavy creams.

  • We will continue to monitor and report on developments regarding the criteria for healthy claims.

© 2023 Keller and Heckman LLPNational Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 59
Food and Drug Law at Keller and Heckman

Keller and Heckman offers global food and drug services to its clients. Our comprehensive and extensive food and drug practice is one of the largest in the world. We promote, protect, and defend products made by the spectrum of industries regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the European Commission and Member States authorities in the European Union (EU) and similar authorities throughout the world. The products we help get to market include foods, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, veterinary products, dietary supplements, and cosmetics. In addition...

[email protected]
202-434-4100
www.khlaw.com
