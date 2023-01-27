FDA Concludes that New Regulatory Frameworks for Foods and Supplements Containing Cannabidiol are Needed, Will Work with Congress

Yesterday, Janet Woodcock, M.D., the Principle Deputy Commissioner for the Office of the FDA Commissioner, released a statement regarding the Agency’s approach towards cannabidiol (CBD) and its application in the food and drug industry.

The statement provided that FDA convened a high-level internal working group to explore potential regulatory pathways for CBD products. The working group examined studies related to the CBD-based drug Epidiolex, as well as published scientific literature and information submitted to a public docket. Following review, the working group concluded that a new regulatory pathway for CBD is needed that balances individuals’ desire for access to CBD products with the regulatory oversight needed to manage potential long-term risks from frequent exposure. FDA is expecting to collaborate with Congress on this matter; however, the timeline for action remains unknown.

Woodcock, on behalf of FDA, stated: “[s]ome risk management tools could include clear labels, prevention of contaminants, CBD content limits, and measures, such as minimum purchase age, to mitigate the risk of ingestion by children. In addition, a new pathway could provide access and oversight for certain CBD-containing products for animals.”