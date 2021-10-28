October 28, 2021

Volume XI, Number 301
Advertisement

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

October 28, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

October 27, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

October 26, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

October 25, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Food and Drug Law at Keller and Heckman

Keller and Heckman LLP
The Daily Intake

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

FDA Evaluates Asbestos in Cosmetics

Thursday, October 28, 2021

  • On October 25, 2021, FDA issued its final results from a year-long sampling assignment to test talc-containing cosmetic products for the presence of asbestos. All 50 samples tested negative for detectable asbestos.

  • Talc, a naturally occurring mineral, is used in many cosmetic products, and there are concerns regarding the potential for contamination of talc with asbestos, a known carcinogen. Thus, in 2018 FDA formed the Interagency Working Group on Asbestos in Consumer Products to develop recommendations and standardized testing methods for asbestos and other mineral particles of concern in talc.

  • The first sampling assignment was completed in 2019.  The results of the 2019 sampling assignment showed that 43 samples were negative and 9 were positive for the presence of asbestos. These findings resulted in recalls and FDA advisories, warning consumers not to use the cosmetics  that had tested positive for asbestos.

  • FDA will conduct another talc sampling assignment in 2022, with 50 additional talc-containing cosmetic product samples. The final results are expected to be released next year.

© 2021 Keller and Heckman LLPNational Law Review, Volume XI, Number 301
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Food and Drug Law at Keller and Heckman

Keller and Heckman offers global food and drug services to its clients. Our comprehensive and extensive food and drug practice is one of the largest in the world. We promote, protect, and defend products made by the spectrum of industries regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the European Commission and Member States authorities in the European Union (EU) and similar authorities throughout the world. The products we help get to market include foods, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, veterinary products, dietary supplements, and cosmetics. In addition...

fooddrug@khlaw.com
202-434-4100
www.khlaw.com
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement