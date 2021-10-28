FDA Evaluates Asbestos in Cosmetics
-
On October 25, 2021, FDA issued its final results from a year-long sampling assignment to test talc-containing cosmetic products for the presence of asbestos. All 50 samples tested negative for detectable asbestos.
-
Talc, a naturally occurring mineral, is used in many cosmetic products, and there are concerns regarding the potential for contamination of talc with asbestos, a known carcinogen. Thus, in 2018 FDA formed the Interagency Working Group on Asbestos in Consumer Products to develop recommendations and standardized testing methods for asbestos and other mineral particles of concern in talc.
-
The first sampling assignment was completed in 2019. The results of the 2019 sampling assignment showed that 43 samples were negative and 9 were positive for the presence of asbestos. These findings resulted in recalls and FDA advisories, warning consumers not to use the cosmetics that had tested positive for asbestos.
-
FDA will conduct another talc sampling assignment in 2022, with 50 additional talc-containing cosmetic product samples. The final results are expected to be released next year.