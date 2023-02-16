February 16, 2023

FDA Issues Guidance on Protein Quality Studies for Infant Formula

Thursday, February 16, 2023

  • On February 9, 2023, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a draft guidance to manufacturers of infant formula and laboratories conducting testing on infant formula to assist in the design, conduct, evaluation, and reporting of Protein Efficiency Ratio (PER) rat bioassy studies.

  • Quality of protein is one of many factors FDA considers in evaluating new infant formula submissions. Protein quality is important as infant formula is often a sole source of nutrition for infants.

  • The guidance makes modifications to the PER rat bioassy method from Association of Official Analytical Chemists (AOAC) International. 

  • Any shareholder comments can be submitted to https://www.regulations.gov by May 11, 2023.  Keller and Heckman will continue to monitor.

© 2023 Keller and Heckman LLPNational Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 47
