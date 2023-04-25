FDA Issues Request for Information on Food Labeling in Online Grocery Shopping

FDA’s first action concerning the labeling of “online grocery” was a 2007 ‘‘Dear Manufacturer’’ letter that recommended consistency with FDA’s current regulatory requirements for labeling of food packages. Subsequently, FDA’s October 2021 ‘‘New Era of Smarter Food Safety Summit on E-Commerce: Ensuring the Safety of Foods Ordered Online and Delivered Directly to Consumers’’ (Summit) included a session focused on the nutrition, ingredient, and major allergen information that is displayed through online grocery shopping platforms. Since that time, FDA has become increasingly concerned about the food label information that is available to consumers through online grocery shopping platforms, including grocery retailer (e.g., supermarket) websites, manufacturer’s websites, and third-party online grocery providers.