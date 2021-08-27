FDA PFAS Testing Update: Processed Foods
FDA released per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) testing results yesterday from its first survey of nationally-distributed processed foods collected for the Total Diet Study (TDS). 164 of the 167 tested foods did not contain detectable levels of PFAS. FDA’s update states that the three samples that do contain detectable PFAS levels do not present a human health concern.
The comprehensive analysis of the results published online provides more information on the tested foods that did contain detectable levels of PFAS: perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS) and perfluorononanoic acid (PFNA) were found in frozen fish sticks/patties, PFOS and perfluorodecanoic acid (PFDA) in canned tuna, and PFOS in protein powder. The substances were detected at concentrations below 150 ppt.
While the sample sizes are limited and the results do not provide an accurate description of PFAS levels in the general food supply, FDA’s TDS studies will help the agency determine if additional sampling is needed for any foods. As we reported last month, FDA has also published results from its testing of 94 food samples, including in raw fruits and vegetables, meats, poultry, and fish. Of these PFAS were detected in a single sample of cod but not at levels that indicated a human health concern. FDA has stated it plans to conduct a targeted survey of PFAS in commonly-consumed seafoods.