FDA Releases Additional Resources Related to the Food Traceability Proposed Rule

Monday, November 9, 2020

As previously discussed on this blog here, FDA announced a proposed rule that would establish additional traceability requirements for persons who manufacture, process, pack, or hold certain high risk foods designated in a new “Food Traceability List” (FTL) that was published along with the proposed rule on September 21, 2020. The proposed requirements would apply to foods listed on the FTL, including certain cheeses, shell eggs, nut butter, various fruits and vegetables, finfish, Crustaceans, Mollusks (bivalves), and ready-to-eat deli salads, as well as foods containing FTL foods. The first of three public meetings on the proposed new traceability rule was held on November 6, 2020. Dates for the remaining two meetings are November 18, 2020 and December 2, 2020. (See details here.)

On November 5, 2020, to assist stakeholders in understanding the proposed new traceability requirements, FDA announced the availability of additional resources as follows: