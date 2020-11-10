November 10, 2020

Volume X, Number 315

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

November 10, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

November 09, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis
Article By
Food and Drug Law at Keller and Heckman
Keller and Heckman LLP
The Daily Intake
Advertisement

FDA Releases Additional Resources Related to the Food Traceability Proposed Rule

Monday, November 9, 2020

As previously discussed on this blog here, FDA announced a proposed rule that would establish additional traceability requirements for persons who manufacture, process, pack, or hold certain high risk foods designated in a new “Food Traceability List” (FTL) that was published along with the proposed rule on September 21, 2020.  The proposed requirements would apply to foods listed on the FTL, including certain cheeses, shell eggs, nut butter, various fruits and vegetables, finfish, Crustaceans, Mollusks (bivalves), and ready-to-eat deli salads, as well as foods containing FTL foods.  The first of three public meetings on the proposed new traceability rule was held on November 6, 2020.  Dates for the remaining two meetings are November 18, 2020 and December 2, 2020.  (See details here.)

On November 5, 2020, to assist stakeholders in understanding the proposed new traceability requirements, FDA announced the availability of additional  resources as follows:

  • tool for exploring the methods and criteria that FDA used to score commodity-hazard pairs, and the results that were used to determine which foods to include on the FTL;
  • pre-recorded webinar by Frank Yiannas, FDA’s Deputy Commissioner for Food Policy and Response, and Angela Fields, a traceability subject matter expert, discussing the benefits of the proposed rule, who would be subject to the rule, what the proposed key requirements are, exemptions and more;
  • “who is subject to the rule?” flowchart; and
  • key terms glossary.
© 2020 Keller and Heckman LLPNational Law Review, Volume X, Number 314
Advertisement

TRENDING LEGAL ANALYSIS

Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Food and Drug Law at Keller and Heckman

Keller and Heckman offers global food and drug services to its clients. Our comprehensive and extensive food and drug practice is one of the largest in the world. We promote, protect, and defend products made by the spectrum of industries regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the European Commission and Member States authorities in the European Union (EU) and similar authorities throughout the world. The products we help get to market include foods, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, veterinary products, dietary supplements, and cosmetics. In addition...

fooddrug@khlaw.com
202-434-4100
www.khlaw.com
Advertisement
Advertisement