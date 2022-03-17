March 17, 2022

Volume XII, Number 76
FDA Releases Report on Guacamole Sampling

Thursday, March 17, 2022

  • On March 16, 2022, FDA announced its findings from a sampling assignment in which the Agency collected and tested processed avocado and guacamole from November 2017 to September 2019. The assignment tested for Salmonella spp. and Listeria monocytogenes, as part of FDA’s efforts to proactively ensure food safety.

  • FDA collected and tested 887 samples of domestic and imported processed avocado and guacamole. Salmonella spp. was found in 2 samples – neither of which had received high pressure processing (HPP) treatment, which is often used to neutralize harmful pathogens.  Listeria monocytogenes was detected in 15 samples, 8 of which had not received HPP treatment. When FDA encountered a pathogen in a sample, the Agency worked to remove all affected products from the market. The Agency also conducted whole genome sequencing on the positive samples but was unable to determine if they were associated with any known illnesses.

  • FDA’s sampling assignment confirmed that Salmonella spp. and Listeria monocytogenes may be present in processed avocados and guacamole. It also supported that HPP is effective at neutralizing pathogens. FDA will continue to sample processed avocado and guacamole for pathogens.

