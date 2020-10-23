October 23, 2020

Volume X, Number 297

 

October 22, 2020

October 21, 2020

October 20, 2020

Alan J. Sachs
Sarah A. Kettenmann
Beveridge & Diamond PC
Client Alert--Beveridge and Diamond
FDA Requests Comments on Labeling Cell-Cultured Seafood Products

Thursday, October 22, 2020

On October 7, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) published a request for comment on proposed labeling for cell-cultured seafood products. 85 FR 63277 (Oct. 7, 2020). Stakeholders now have an opportunity to comment on how these novel food products should be labeled, including appropriate descriptors for a product’s name, nature, source, and characteristics.

“Cell-cultured” refers to the process by which the seafood is created, in a sterile laboratory environment from the cells of a living or recently slaughtered animal. These cells are duplicated and harvested into products that mimic the taste, texture, and aesthetics of conventional seafood. The principal driver behind FDA’s request is to avoid misbranding of cell-cultured seafood products. The Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act (FFDCA) prohibits the offering of food for sale under the name or label of another food, and FDA has acknowledged that consumers may not understand that “cultured seafood” is distinct from conventionally harvested seafood.  Simply put, FDA is legally required to ensure that food is accurately described on its label, and that non-standardized foods are labeled with terms that consumers can understand.

FDA suggested that there are no common usages of the term “cultured seafood” yet, and is inviting commenters to provide any evidence to the contrary. FDA has also asked for feedback on whether labeling should give details about the novel production method associated with these products. To that end, FDA requested input on the descriptor “cultured,” as consumers may be familiar with the term “aquaculture,” but not “cell-cultured production.” Commenters are also invited to explain why possible alternative terms may better describe the product (i.e., “cell cultured,” “cell-based,” or “cell-cultivated”).

FDA also asked whether labels should include a cell-cultured product’s type or cut – for example, fillet or steak – or other attributes like its taste, texture, aroma, or nutrition, if they differ from conventional seafood.

Comments may be submitted until March 8, 2021.

© 2020 Beveridge & Diamond PC National Law Review, Volume X, Number 296
Alan J. Sachs
Alan J. Sachs
Principal

Alan’s practice focuses on the wide range of regulatory issues faced by the global agriculture, food, biotechnology, and bioenergy industries.

Practicing environmental law provides him with daily opportunities to use his legal skills and training to help clients overcome often extremely technical business and regulatory challenges in order to ensure compliance with applicable environmental requirements.

He advises numerous Forbes Global 2000 companies on the legal and regulatory requirements associated with both domestic and foreign production, and the import, export, and...

asachs@bdlaw.com
202-789-6049
www.bdlaw.com
Sarah A. Kettenmann
Sarah A. Kettenmann
Associate

Sarah uses her knowledge of environmental law and the physical sciences to help clients solve complex problems in a conservation-minded manner.

She maintains a diverse environmental practice, which includes litigation matters involving toxic torts and products liability and class action litigation concerning environmental and regulatory claims. Her regulatory practice includes advising clients on compliance with, and enforcement of, land use restrictions and remediation, and due diligence for waste facility permits under federal and state statutes. She also counsels clients on procedural and substantive aspects of permitting and environmental impact review, and related strategic planning for project development. She further advises clients on Occupational Safety and Health Act (OSHA) and Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) compliance and enforcement. Sarah is a co-author of the Air Quality chapter in the Environmental Law and Regulation in New York treatise.

Before joining Beveridge & Diamond, Sarah clerked for the Hon. Chase T. Rogers, Chief Justice of the Connecticut Supreme Court, from June 2014 to July 2015. During her time at Pace Law School, Sarah served as a judicial extern for Judge Laura Taylor Swain in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York (S.D.N.Y.). She interned in the Civil Division of the U.S. Attorney’s Office, S.D.N.Y., where she assisted with settlements under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA) and under the Fair Housing Act to increase accessibility for people with disabilities. She also interned in the King’s County District Attorney’s Office and served as an environmental policy adviser and legal extern in the United Nations General Assembly, Permanent Mission of Saint Kitts & Nevis to the United Nations. She was as a research assistant in the Pace University Center for Environmental Legal Studies and acquisitions editor for Pace Environmental Law Review.

At Yale University, Sarah wrote her master's project on international legal frameworks for recovering electronic waste and also conducted field research on the impact of a proposed biofuels production plant in south Hawaii Island.

Prior to law school, Sarah participated in the first federally funded research expedition dedicated solely to examining the accumulation of plastic debris in the North Atlantic Ocean. Before that, she worked as a research associate for the Environmental Law Institute in Washington, D.C., where she assisted staff attorneys and senior attorneys on law and policy projects designed to strengthen environmental governance domestically and internationally.

skettenmann@bdlaw.com
212-702-5425
www.bdlaw.com
