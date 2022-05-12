FDA Works to Improve Supply of Formula Products

On May 10, 2022, FDA published a news release in which it highlighted its efforts to improve the supply of infant and specialty formula products. This follows a warning from FDA to not use certain powdered infant formulas and a voluntary recall of those products.

FDA acknowledged that many consumers have not been able to access the infant formulas and medical foods that they were accustomed to using. FDA stated that it is working to ensure there is adequate product available where and when it is needed. In this regard, FDA states that it is “leveraging all the tools at its disposal” to support the infant formula product supply, including: Expediting the review of notifications and manufacturing changes to help manufacturers bring safe products to market;

Monitoring the infant formula supply by using the 21 Forward food supply chain continuity system;

Expediting certificates for imports to allow for flexibility in the movement of already-permitted products into the U.S. and offering a streamlined import entry review process; and

Exercising enforcement discretion on minor labeling issues.