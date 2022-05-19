May 19, 2022

Volume XII, Number 139
Article By

David A. Zetoony

Greenberg Traurig, LLP
Finding the Delta: Understanding the Differences in How State Privacy Laws Define Corporate Affiliates

Wednesday, May 18, 2022

All modern privacy statutes regulate when personal information can be shared with third parties, whether those third parties are service providers, vendors, contractors, or business partners. Most modern privacy statutes recognize, however, that privacy risks are reduced when the third party is related to the organization from which the data originates. As the following chart indicates, the statutes differ in terms of how they define corporate affiliates with some statutes focusing solely on ownership structure while other statutes consider the use of common branding.

Requirements to be considered an affiliate

Cali-fornia 2022

CCPA

Cali-fornia 2023

CPRA

Virginia 2023

VCDPA

Colorado 2023

CPA

Utah 2023

UCPA

Connect-icut 2023

CTCPA

Is common branding required in all instances?

✔[1]

Is common branding sufficient unto itself?

✔[2]

✔[3]

✔[4]

Is common control required in all instances?

✔[5]

✔[6]

✔[7]

Is common control sufficient unto itself?

✔[8]

✔[9]

✔[10]

✔[11]

Can control be evidenced by ownership of only 25% of voting shares

✔[12]

Unclear

[13]

Can control be evidenced by ownership of only 50% of voting shares

✔[14]

✔[15]

✔[16]

✔[17]

Unclear

[18]

✔[19]

Can control be evidenced by ability to appoint majority of directors?

✔[20]

✔[21]

✔[22]

✔[23]

Unclear

[24]

✔[25]

Can control be demonstrated by other evidence that indicates a power to influence the management of the company?

✔[26]

✔[27]

✔[28]

✔[29]

Unclear

[30]

✔[31]

[1] Cal. Civ. Code § 1798.140(d)(2) (West 2021).

[2] Va. Code § 59.1-571 (2021).

[3] Utah Code Ann. 13-61-101(2) (2022).

[4] Conn. Sub. Bill No. 6, § 1(1) (enacted by legislature on April 28, 2022).

[5] Cal. Civ. Code § 1798.140(d)(2) (West 2021).

[6] Cal. Civ. Code § 1798.140(d)(2) (West 2021).

[7] C.R.S. § 6-1-1303(1) (2021).

[8] Va. Code § 59.1-571 (2021).

[9] C.R.S. § 6-1-1303(1) (2021).

[10] Utah Code Ann. 13-61-101(2) (2022).

[11] Conn. Sub. Bill No. 6, § 1(1) (enacted by legislature on April 28, 2022).

[12] C.R.S. § 6-1-1303(1) (2021).

[13] Statute does not define “common control.”

[14] Cal. Civ. Code § 1798.140(d)(2) (West 2021).

[15] Cal. Civ. Code § 1798.140(d)(2) (West 2021).

[16] Va. Code § 59.1-571 (2021).

[17] C.R.S. § 6-1-1303(1) (2021).

[18] Statute does not define “common control.”

[19] Conn. Sub. Bill No. 6, § 1(1) (enacted by legislature on April 28, 2022).

[20] Cal. Civ. Code § 1798.140(d)(2) (West 2021).

[21] Cal. Civ. Code § 1798.140(d)(2) (West 2021).

[22] Va. Code § 59.1-571 (2021).

[23] C.R.S. § 6-1-1303(1) (2021).

[24] Statute does not define “common control.”

[25] Conn. Sub. Bill No. 6, § 1(1) (enacted by legislature on April 28, 2022).

[26] Cal. Civ. Code § 1798.140(d)(2) (West 2021).

[27] Cal. Civ. Code § 1798.140(d)(2) (West 2021).

[28] Va. Code § 59.1-571 (2021).

[29] C.R.S. § 6-1-1303(1) (2021).

[30] Statute does not define “common control.”

[31] Conn. Sub. Bill No. 6, § 1(1) (enacted by legislature on April 28, 2022).

©2022 Greenberg Traurig, LLP. All rights reserved. National Law Review, Volume XII, Number 138
David A. Zetoony
Shareholder

David Zetoony, Co-Chair of the firm's U.S. Data, Privacy and Cybersecurity Practice, focuses on helping businesses navigate data privacy and cyber security laws from a practical standpoint. 

