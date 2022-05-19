Finding the Delta: Understanding the Differences in How State Privacy Laws Define Corporate Affiliates
All modern privacy statutes regulate when personal information can be shared with third parties, whether those third parties are service providers, vendors, contractors, or business partners. Most modern privacy statutes recognize, however, that privacy risks are reduced when the third party is related to the organization from which the data originates. As the following chart indicates, the statutes differ in terms of how they define corporate affiliates with some statutes focusing solely on ownership structure while other statutes consider the use of common branding.
Requirements to be considered an affiliate
Cali-fornia 2022
CCPA
Cali-fornia 2023
CPRA
Virginia 2023
VCDPA
Colorado 2023
CPA
Utah 2023
UCPA
Connect-icut 2023
CTCPA
Is common branding required in all instances?
✔[1]
✔
✘
✘
✘
✘
Is common branding sufficient unto itself?
✘
✘
✔[2]
✘
✔[3]
✔[4]
Is common control required in all instances?
✔[5]
✔[6]
✘
✔[7]
✘
✘
Is common control sufficient unto itself?
✘
✘
✔[8]
✔[9]
✔[10]
✔[11]
Can control be evidenced by ownership of only 25% of voting shares
✘
✘
✘
✔[12]
Unclear
[13]
✘
Can control be evidenced by ownership of only 50% of voting shares
✔[14]
✔[15]
✔[16]
✔[17]
Unclear
[18]
✔[19]
Can control be evidenced by ability to appoint majority of directors?
✔[20]
✔[21]
✔[22]
✔[23]
Unclear
[24]
✔[25]
Can control be demonstrated by other evidence that indicates a power to influence the management of the company?
✔[26]
✔[27]
✔[28]
✔[29]
Unclear
[30]
✔[31]
