March 13, 2021

Volume XI, Number 72

 

March 12, 2021

March 11, 2021

March 10, 2021

Susan Light
Katten
Corporate and Financial Weekly Digest
FINRA Alerts Firms of Ongoing Phishing Campaign Involving “finra-online.com” Domain Name

Friday, March 12, 2021

On March 4, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) issued Regulatory Notice 21-08 (Notice) warning member firms of an ongoing fraudulent phishing campaign involving the domain name “finra-online.com.” The email asks the recipient to respond to an issue of “regulatory non-compliance for which your immediate response is required” and then asks the recipient to click on a link or document. The notice notes that the domain name “is not connected to FINRA and firms should delete all emails originating from this domain name.”

FINRA Regulatory Notice 21-08.

©2020 Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP
Susan Light
Partner

Susan Light focuses her practice on financial services regulatory matters. She counsels broker-dealers, hedge funds, investment banks and financial services clients on enforcement issues involving the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), other self-regulatory organizations (SROs) and state and federal regulatory authorities. She has particular experience related to sales practice issues, financial and operational issues, anti-money laundering, crowdfunding, cybersecurity, and cryptocurrencies.

susan.light@katten.com
212-940-8599
katten.com
