FINRA Alerts Firms of Ongoing Phishing Campaign Involving “finra-online.com” Domain Name

Friday, March 12, 2021

On March 4, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) issued Regulatory Notice 21-08 (Notice) warning member firms of an ongoing fraudulent phishing campaign involving the domain name “finra-online.com.” The email asks the recipient to respond to an issue of “regulatory non-compliance for which your immediate response is required” and then asks the recipient to click on a link or document. The notice notes that the domain name “is not connected to FINRA and firms should delete all emails originating from this domain name.”

FINRA Regulatory Notice 21-08.