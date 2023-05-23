Florida’s New Immigration Law and How It Could Impact Private Employers

Monday, May 22, 2023

Private employers in Florida with 25 or more employees will soon be required to use the E-Verify online system to verify a new employee’s employment eligibility and immigration status. This is part of Florida’s new immigration law (SB 1718) that becomes effective July 1, 2023. It does not apply to employees hired before July 1st and does not apply to independent contractors at all.

Under the new law, an employer must use E-Verify to verify a new employee’s employment eligibility within three (3) business days after the first day the new employee begins working for pay. Each employer required to use the E-Verify system must also certify participation on its first report each calendar year to the state’s tax service provider, stating that it is in compliance with the new E-Verify rules when making contributions to or reimbursing the state’s unemployment compensation or reemployment assistance system.

Employee leasing companies must verify new hires of client companies unless there is an agreement transferring the responsibility to the client company.

Notably, the E-Verify system is typically more complicated than the current I-9 Form process and will likely result in more employees being deemed ineligible. Specifically, in using E-Verify, if the information provided by the employee does not match records available to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and/or the Social Security Administration (SSA), the case will receive a Tentative Nonconfirmation (Mismatch) result, and the employer must give the employee an opportunity to take action to resolve the mismatch. The E-Verify website has more information about Mismatches, How to Process and Resolve a Mismatch, and Tips to Prevent a Mismatch.

An employer may not continue to employ an unauthorized immigrant after learning that person is unauthorized.

Enforcement

A wide range of state agencies have the authority to audit employers suspected of violating this new law. Further, the penalties for noncompliance can be severe and could negatively impact your business, although there is some allotment for notice and cure for certain deficiencies.