Foley Automotive Report: June 28, 2022

Electric vehicles and low emissions technology:

The Alliance for Automotive Innovation estimates nearly 200,000 EVs were sold in the U.S. in the first quarter of 2022, reflecting an increase of 54% from the same period last year and accounting for 5.9% of overall light-vehicle sales in the quarter. EVs continue to represent under 1% of all vehicles operating on U.S. roads, at just over 2.35 million units.

Edison Electric Institute predicts EVs will represent nearly 10% of light-duty vehicles operating on U.S. roads by 2030, reaching a total of approximately 26.4 million units.

Automakers including Ford, GM and Tesla are raising prices for electric vehicles amid rising costs for raw materials and increased consumer interest in EVs.

Foley & Lardner addressed key points of the U.S. Department of Transportation proposal to establish minimum standards for federally funded EV charging infrastructure projects.

According to Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) quoted in The Detroit News, a proposed tax credit for union-made electric vehicles will not be included in an upcoming Senate climate package due to insufficient support among lawmakers.