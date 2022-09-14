Foley Automotive Report September 13, 2022

This report helps automotive suppliers inform their legal and operational decisions to help address challenges and opportunities.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee expressed support for adopting California ’s requirement that all new cars sold be zero-emission vehicles by 2035 .While over a dozen states have previously followed California’s vehicle emissions standards, a number of government and industry representatives pointed to potential challenges in mandating ZEVs, including increased costs and strain on the electric grid .

The Federal Highway Administration is seeking comments on a proposal to temporarily waive certain Buy America requirements for electric vehicle chargers in order to “ensure delivery and meaningful results on EV charging projects using Federal-aid highway funds.”

Toyota announced a $5.6 billion investment to expand electric-vehicle battery production in Japan and the U.S., including $2.5 billion at a recently announced plant in North Carolina. Last year, the automaker announced plans to spend over $13 billion by 2030 to develop its battery supply chain.

Honda and LG Energy Solution will invest $4.4 billion to build an EV battery factory in the U.S., with the intent to start mass production by the end of 2025.

The most recent article in Foley & Lardner ’s Supply Chain Disruption Series provides an overview of current issues affecting the production and supply of lithium-ion batteries .

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration released Cybersecurity Best Practices for the Safety of Modern Vehicles , which updates voluntary guidance provided by the agency in 2016.

Foley & Lardner Partners shared highlights from their panel discussion at the OESA Mobility Supplier Forum held last month at SRI International on the campus of Stanford University in Palo Alto.

Kelley Blue Book reports the new-vehicle average transaction price surpassed $48,000 in August 2022, representing an increase of approximately 11% compared to the same period one year ago.

LMC Automotive estimates U.S. new light-vehicle sales reached a cumulative total of just over 9 million units between January and August 2022, representing a decrease of 15% from the same period last year. Due to factors including economic uncertainty and ongoing supply constraints, LMC adjusted its full-year 2022 light-vehicle sales forecast to 13.8 million units , for a decline of 7% from 2021 volumes.

J.D. Power ’s 2022 U.S. Tech Experience Index (TXI) Study ranked Hyundai’s Genesis brand highest both overall and among premium brands for adoption and execution of new technologies, followed by Cadillac and Mercedes-Benz.[Press release only, full report not publicly available]

Volkswagen is exploring an initial public offering for Porsche this fall, and the brand could be valued between €60 billion and €85 billion according to analysis in The Wall Street Journal.

Bridgestone announced a $550 million expansion of its plant in Morrison, Tennessee, in order to increase the use of advanced technologies such as equipping all tires produced in the plant with RFID tags.

Stellantis and the National Business League announced the launch of the National Black Supplier Development Program, intended to enhance business opportunities for selected participants across a range of disciplines. The program creators completed a pilot program earlier this year.

Russia intends to invest billions in domestic automotive components production sufficient to meet the majority of its market demand by 2035, according to a report in Automotive Logistics. Sales of automobiles and light commercial vehicles in Russia were down by 62% in August compared to the same period one year ago, according to data from the Association of European Business excerpted in Bloomberg.