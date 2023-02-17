February 17, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 48

54

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

February 17, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

February 16, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

February 15, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Daniel Meade

Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
Cabinet News and Views

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

FRB and OCC Release 2023 Stress Test Scenarios

Friday, February 17, 2023

The Federal Reserve Board (“FRB”) and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (“OCC”) last week released their 2023 Dodd-Frank Act Stress Test (“DFAST”) scenarios. As noted in the FRB’s release, the “stress tests help ensure that large banks are able to lend to households and businesses even in a severe recession. The stress tests evaluate the financial resilience of large banks by estimating bank losses, revenues, expenses, and resulting capital levels − which provide a cushion against losses − under hypothetical recession scenarios into the future.” The results of the DFAST tests help set large banking organizations’ capital requirements, mainly through the stress capital buffer component of the regulatory capital requirements.   

As has been the case for the DFAST over recent years, the regulators provide a severely adverse scenario and a base scenario. This year’s severely adverse scenario incorporates a large increase in the unemployment rate to 10% in the third quarter of 2024, as well as sharp declines in economic activity and real estate prices. The DFAST also includes global market shock components for banking organizations with large trading operations. The regulators are quick to point out that these are not forecasts, but plausible stress scenarios.    

This year’s DFAST also includes an “exploratory market shock” component. This is the first year the FRB has added such a component, and it will only apply to the eight U.S. global systemically important banks (“G-SIBs”). However, the exploratory market shock will not impact the G-SIBs’ capital requirements.  

© Copyright 2023 Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLPNational Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 48
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Daniel Meade Bank Regulation Attorney Cadwalader Washington DC
Daniel Meade
Partner

Daniel Meade is a partner in Cadwalader’s bank regulatory practice in Washington, DC. He has substantial experience in sophisticated transactional bank regulatory issues, such as bank M&A, the Volcker Rule, bank powers, affiliate transactions, Basel III capital, tying, AML, sanctions, and Bank Holding Company Act issues.  

Dan most recently served as Senior Vice President and Managing Counsel at Wells Fargo, where he led a team providing advice to Wells Fargo’s Regulatory Relations and Government Relations and Public Policy functions....

[email protected]
202-862-2294
www.cadwalader.com
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement