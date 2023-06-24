FSIS Receives Over 3K Comments on Voluntary “Product of USA” Claim Proposed Rule

As our readers know, in March, USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) published a proposed rule to amend its regulations to define the conditions under which the labeling of meat, poultry, and egg products, as well as voluntarily-inspected products, may bear voluntary US origin claims. The current FSIS standard allows “Product of USA” or similar claims to be made if the product was processed in the US, even if the source animal were born, raised, and/or slaughtered abroad. FSIS received serval petitions requesting revisions to this standard and in response commissioned a study which found that most consumers did not understand and were misled by the current US origin claims.

As a result of the study, FSIS published the proposed rule to resolve the consumer confusion surrounding the current voluntary origin label claims for FSIS-regulated products. Under the proposed rule, a “Product of USA” or “Made in the USA” claim would only be allowed on meat, poultry, and egg products when derived from animals born, raised, slaughtered, and processed in the US. FSIS clarified that, under the proposal, establishments would not need to include these claims on the label, but if they chose to include them, they would need to meet the requirements of the rule.