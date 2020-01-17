FTC Challenges Axon’s Consummated Acquisition of Body-Worn Camera Competitor

Joel R. Grosberg defends clients on mergers, acquisitions and joint ventures before the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), Department of Justice, state antitrust authorities, foreign competition authorities, as well as on antitrust litigation. Joel has significant experience in the high tech, chemical, health care and life sciences industries, including counseling on matters related to pricing and distribution practices and other competition-related issues.

Joel is ranked in Chambers USA and was ranked as a leading antitrust lawyer in The Legal 500 United States. Chambers USA reports that Joel has “notable agency experience at the FTC,” and is “very knowledgeable...on merger related work.”

Prior to joining McDermott, Joel was an attorney with the FTC, where he handled a full range of antitrust matters involving the computer hardware and software, semiconductor, chemical, automotive parts, plastics, toy and paper industries.