January 17, 2020

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image

January 17, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

January 16, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

January 15, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis
Article By
Jon B. Dubrow
Joel Grosberg
Anthony S. Ferrara
McDermott Will & Emery
Antitrust Alert

FTC Challenges Axon’s Consummated Acquisition of Body-Worn Camera Competitor

Friday, January 17, 2020

The US antitrust regulators continue to challenge consummated transactions. On January 3, 2020, the FTC filed an administrative complaint against Axon Enterprise, Inc., challenging its consummated acquisition of VieVu, a body-worn camera competitor, from Safariland. The FTC also challenged non-compete agreements that Axon and Safariland signed in connection with the acquisition. The complaint demonstrates the FTC’s continued focus on challenging consummated transactions, and on defining “price discrimination markets” around sets of customers with unique needs. The FTC’s challenge also shows that merging parties should avoid signing non-compete agreements that are not reasonably limited in scope and duration. If these agreements are not appropriately tailored to achieving a legitimate business interest, the FTC may challenge them as anticompetitive.

WHAT HAPPENED:

  • In May 2018, Axon acquired VieVu from Safariland for approximately $7 million in upfront cash and stock. The deal was not reportable under the HSR Act. About a month after Axon announced the acquisition, the FTC began investigating the deal.

  • Axon and the FTC were unable to reach a settlement agreement, and on January 3, 2020, the FTC announced that it had issued an administrative complaint challenging Axon’s acquisition of VieVu.

  • In its complaint, the FTC defines the relevant market around products sold to large, metropolitan police departments. Specifically, the FTC alleges that the relevant market is the sale of body-worn cameras and digital evidence management systems (DEMS) to large, metropolitan police departments in the United States. DEMS software, used in conjunction with body-worn cameras, enables police departments to store camera data in a central location, redact images and share evidence with prosecutors. According to the FTC, large, metropolitan police departments have distinct requirements for body-worn cameras and DEMS that differ from the needs of other law enforcement organizations. For example, the large departments may require feature-rich or cloud-based DEMS and other advanced technical features.

  • Axon is the leading manufacturer and supplier of body-worn cameras and DEMS in the United States. The FTC alleges that, prior to the acquisition, VieVu was Axon’s closest competitor in supplying body-worn cameras and DEMS to large, metropolitan police departments. VieVu aggressively challenged Axon by offering lower prices to customers, according to the FTC. VieVu won a number of large accounts at prices below Axon’s, including the New York City Police Department account. The FTC alleges that other competitors rarely provided significant competition for RFPs issued by large, metropolitan police departments.

  • The FTC alleges that the transaction increased concentration in an already concentrated market and was presumptively unlawful. Post-transaction, Axon has enacted substantial price increases and stopped developing new generations of VieVu products, according to the FTC.

  • The FTC also challenged non-compete and non-solicitation agreements that Axon and Safariland signed in connection with the VieVu acquisition. Per these agreements, Safariland agreed not to compete for products and services that Axon supplies, including products unrelated to the VieVu acquisition, or for Axon’s customers. In addition, Axon and Safariland agreed not to hire or affirmatively solicit each other’s employees. Each of these agreements lasts at least 10 years. In its complaint, FTC alleges that these non-competes are not reasonably limited in scope and time or necessary to protect Axon’s investment in VieVu.

  • In response to the FTC’s administrative complaint, Axon has filed its own complaint against FTC in federal court. Axon claims that the FTC’s administrative trial process is unconstitutional and argues that the FTC must challenge the transaction in federal court.

WHAT THIS MEANS:

  • The FTC’s complaint shows that it remains willing to challenge consummated transactions, no matter how small the transaction. Parties should carefully evaluate their antitrust risks, even if a deal is not reportable. Merging parties also should not assume that they are in the clear after closing their deal. The FTC has the authority to challenge deals that are not reportable under the HSR Act and will bring suit to block, or break up, unreported deals when it believes they are anticompetitive.

  • The complaint also provides another example of the FTC defining the relevant market around a particular class of customers (e., a price discrimination market). Where a class of customers has unique needs and suppliers can price separately for those customers, the FTC may define a narrow market around those customers.

  • In addition, the complaint shows that the FTC is willing to challenge non-compete agreements signed in connection with mergers. Merging parties should be aware that FTC will view non-competes that are not reasonably limited in duration and scope as anticompetitive and may bring challenges to them.

© 2020 McDermott Will & Emery

Related Articles

TRENDING LEGAL ANALYSIS

About this Author

Jon B. Dubrow, Corporate Lawyer, Mergers and Acquisitions Attorney, McDermott Law
Jon B. Dubrow
Partner

Jon B. Dubrow is a partner in the law firm of McDermott Will & Emery LLP and is based in the Firm's Washington, D.C. office.  He focuses his practice on defending mergers, acquisitions and joint ventures before the Department of Justice, the Federal Trade Commission and foreign competition authorities, as well as antitrust and commercial litigation.  Jon also provides counseling on distribution issues and a wide variety of other competition-related matters.

jdubrow@mwe.com
202-756-8122
www.mwe.com
www.mwe.com/insights
Joel Grosberg
Joel Grossberg, Antitrust lawyer, Mcdermott
Partner

Joel R. Grosberg defends clients on mergers, acquisitions and joint ventures before the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), Department of Justice, state antitrust authorities, foreign competition authorities, as well as on antitrust litigation. Joel has significant experience in the high tech, chemical, health care and life sciences industries, including counseling on matters related to pricing and distribution practices and other competition-related issues.  

Joel is ranked in Chambers USA and was ranked as a leading antitrust lawyer in The Legal 500 United StatesChambers USA reports that Joel has “notable agency experience at the FTC,” and is “very knowledgeable...on merger related work.”

Prior to joining McDermott, Joel was an attorney with the FTC, where he handled a full range of antitrust matters involving the computer hardware and software, semiconductor, chemical, automotive parts, plastics, toy and paper industries.

jgrosberg@mwe.com
202-756-8207
www.mwe.com/
www.mwe.com/insights
Anthony S. Ferrara
Associate

Anthony S. Ferrara focuses his practice on regulatory and antitrust matters.

During law school, he interned for the Hon. Eduardo C. Robreno of the US District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania and served as articles editor for the Journal of Law and Politics.

*Not admitted to practice in the District of Columbia; admitted only in Pennsylvania. Supervised by principals of the Firm who are members of the District of Columbia Bar.

CREDENTIALS

Education

University of Virginia School of Law, JD, 2018
Princeton...

aferrara@mwe.com
202 756 8435
www.mwe.com
www.mwe.com/insights