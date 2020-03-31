March 31, 2020

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image

March 30, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

March 29, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

March 28, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis
Article By
Sheila A. Millar
Jean-Cyril Walker
Keller and Heckman LLP
Consumer Protection Connection

FTC Seeks Input on Energy Labeling for Portable Air Conditioners

Monday, March 30, 2020

In a notice approved for publication in the Federal Register, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) advised on March 27, 2020 that it is soliciting feedback on proposed new EnergyGuide label requirements for portable air conditioners. The FTC’s Energy Labeling Rule requires manufacturers to attach yellow EnergyGuide labels to major home appliances and other consumer products to help consumers compare models’ energy usage and costs.

In prior calls for comments on the Energy Labeling Rule, The FTC garnered feedback from industry, consumer groups, and other stakeholders in favor of, or unopposed to, EnergyGuide labels for portable air conditioners. However, a regulatory freeze in January 2017 caused the Department of Energy (DOE) to postpone finalizing efficiency standards for portable air conditioners and the Commission likewise delayed finalizing the label requirements. Now that a new compliance date has been set by the DOE, the Commission proposes requiring EnergyGuide labeling for portable air conditioners to coincide with new DOE efficiency standards for portable air conditioners beginning January 10, 2025.

The FTC also seeks comments on updating the Rule to conform with new DOE energy descriptors for central air conditioners and current requirements for layout, format, and adhesion of EnergyGuide labels.

Comments from interested stakeholders should be submitted 60 days after publication in the Federal Register, which is expected soon.

© 2020 Keller and Heckman LLP

TRENDING LEGAL ANALYSIS

About this Author

Sheila Millar, Keller Heckman, advertising lawyer, privacy attorney
Sheila A. Millar
Partner

Sheila A. Millar counsels corporate and association clients on advertising, privacy, product safety, and other public policy and regulatory compliance issues.

Ms. Millar advises clients on an array of advertising and marketing issues.  She represents clients in legislative, rulemaking and self-regulatory actions, advises on claims, and assists in developing and evaluating substantiation for claims. She also has extensive experience in privacy, data security and cybersecurity matters.  She helps clients develop website and app privacy policies,...

millar@khlaw.com
202-434-4646
www.khlaw.com
www.consumerprotectioncxn.com
Jean-Cyril Walker
Jean-Cyril Walker, Keller Heckman, Environmental Compliance Lawyer, Renewable Fuel Standards Attorney
Partner

Jean-Cyril Walker joined Keller and Heckman in 2000. He advises clients on a wide range of environmental matters, including compliance with U.S. requirements governing the safe management and disposal of chemical and hazardous substances. Mr. Walker counsels fuel industry clients on federal and state requirements governing the development and distribution of fuels and fuel additives, including the renewable fuel standards (RFS and RFS2), and matters involving renewable fuel identification number (RIN) transactions. Mr. Walker regularly advises industry and trade association clients on matters concerning the regulation of hazardous air pollutants under the federal Clean Air Act (CAA) and state and local air pollution statutes. In this regard, Mr. Walker has advised clients on compliance with numerous MACT standards, including those governing pharmaceutical production, chemical manufacturing, can and other surface coatings, and other industrial operations. Mr. Walker has extensive experience with CARB regulations, and in particular, on complying with regulations governing emission of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) in adhesives, paints, and other industrial and consumer products. 

walker @khlaw.com
202-434-4181
www.khlaw.com