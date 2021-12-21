The Garrulous Gavel: Climate Change and the Law with Sean Donahue [PODCAST]

Monday, December 20, 2021

This time around, you’ll hear from one of the country’s top environmental law litigators, Sean Donahue, about various legal issues and challenges associated with climate change. Get the 60-minute version of the semester-long class on climate change law and policy that he teaches at Stanford Law School! Sean also talks about his time as a law clerk for both Ruth Bader Ginsburg and John Paul Stevens, and the role that law clerks play at the Supreme Court. And we get garrulous with Sean about his experience as a political spouse, creating crossword puzzles in support of his wife’s successful run for the San Francisco Board of Supervisors.

More from our guest:

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, Sixth Assessment Report

The Discovery of Global Warming, by Spencer Weart