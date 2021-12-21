December 21, 2021

Volume XI, Number 355
Advertisement

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

December 20, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

December 18, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Jonathan Tycko

Tycko & Zavareei LLP
The Garrulous Gavel

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

The Garrulous Gavel: Climate Change and the Law with Sean Donahue [PODCAST]

Monday, December 20, 2021

This time around, you’ll hear from one of the country’s top environmental law litigators, Sean Donahue, about various legal issues and challenges associated with climate change. Get the 60-minute version of the semester-long class on climate change law and policy that he teaches at Stanford Law School! Sean also talks about his time as a law clerk for both Ruth Bader Ginsburg and John Paul Stevens, and the role that law clerks play at the Supreme Court. And we get garrulous with Sean about his experience as a political spouse, creating crossword puzzles in support of his wife’s successful run for the San Francisco Board of Supervisors.

More from our guest:

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, Sixth Assessment Report

The Discovery of Global Warming, by Spencer Weart

 

 

© 2021 by Tycko & Zavareei LLPNational Law Review, Volume XI, Number 354
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Jonathan K. Tycko,Civil Litigation Attorney, Tycko Zavareei Law firm Washington DC
Jonathan Tycko
Partner

Mr. Tycko has represented clients in numerous qui tam whistleblowing cases, in areas including Medicare fraud, government contracts fraud, and tax fraud. In addition, with the 2010 passage of the Dodd-Frank Act, Mr. Tycko’s practice has expanded into representation of whistleblowers in the areas of securities and commodities, and violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

Mr. Tycko focuses his practice on civil litigation, with special concentrations in whistleblower cases, consumer class actions, unfair competition litigation, employment litigation and housing litigation. He...

jtycko@tzlegal.com
202-973-0900
www.tzlegal.com
www.fraudfighters.net
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement