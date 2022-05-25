May 25, 2022

Volume XII, Number 145
Advertisement

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

May 24, 2022

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

May 23, 2022

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Jonathan Tycko

Tycko & Zavareei LLP
The Garrulous Gavel

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

The Garrulous Gavel: Lawyers for All Humans and the Legal Services Gap, with Susan Francis [PODCAST]

Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Meet Susan Francis, the Executive Director of the Maryland Volunteer Lawyers Service (MVLS), a non-profit organization that provides legal help for low-income residents of Maryland in various types of civil matters, including family law, housing issues, tax disputes, estate planning, and criminal record expungement.

Susan and Jon talk about the gap between the civil legal services needed by most people, and the lawyers available to provide those services at a cost people can actually afford. The gap is wide, and attorneys providing pro bono services through organizations like MVLS can make a dent but not close it all the way. So, do we need more lawyers? Or do we need fewer legal rules? Listen in as Susan and Jon debate this issue.

Then, Jon gets garrulous with Susan about her love of the National Park Service. She’s been to over 300 national parks, historical sites, and other locations run by the NPS. And she tells us about her visit to one national park where she crossed paths, quite literally, with a particularly frightening alligator.

 

© 2022 by Tycko & Zavareei LLPNational Law Review, Volume XII, Number 144
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Jonathan K. Tycko,Civil Litigation Attorney, Tycko Zavareei Law firm Washington DC
Jonathan Tycko
Partner

Mr. Tycko has represented clients in numerous qui tam whistleblowing cases, in areas including Medicare fraud, government contracts fraud, and tax fraud. In addition, with the 2010 passage of the Dodd-Frank Act, Mr. Tycko’s practice has expanded into representation of whistleblowers in the areas of securities and commodities, and violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

Mr. Tycko focuses his practice on civil litigation, with special concentrations in whistleblower cases, consumer class actions, unfair competition litigation, employment litigation and housing litigation. He...

jtycko@tzlegal.com
202-973-0900
www.tzlegal.com
www.fraudfighters.net
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement